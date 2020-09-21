View the cruise: Car show goes mobile

Car enthusiasts were able to hit the road Sunday evening as part of a mobile car show Sunday evening.

During the Rumble on the Island Cruise Night, sponsored by Edward’s Audio, 618 W. Third St., about 35 cars set up in the parking lot of Walmart North before making their way north on South Locust Street, before going down First, Sycamore, Third and Eddy streets and Five Points. From Five Points, the car show continued north on Broadwell Avenue before going down Webb Road, Second Street and Walnut Street before returning to Walmart South.

A Grand Island Police Department cruiser escorted the cars along the route. The show lasted about an hour.

Brian Bohrer, sales manager and co-owner of Edward’s Audio, said the business has held its Rumble on the Island in front of its Railside business for the past seven years. The event typically includes a car show and a sound pressure level competition — to see who has the loudest car stereo.

However, due to COVID-19, Bohrer said organizers needed to change the way the annual event was held this year.