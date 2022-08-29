 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

'Viewpoint discrimination': ACLU Nebraska addresses Grand Island Northwest newspaper elimination

  • Updated
  • 0
080722-gii-news-northwest-newspaper-cover.jpg

The front page of the June 2022 issue of the Viking Saga.

ACLU Nebraska submitted a letter to Northwest Public Schools on Monday, addressing the cancellation of Northwest High School’s student newspaper, the Saga.

The letter, which was emailed to Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards and members of the district’s Board of Education, outlines assertions the district “blatantly violated” the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. and Nebraska Constitutions.

“Viewpoint discrimination” is cited in the letter repeatedly.

“The way that viewpoint discrimination works is, it doesn’t really matter if the school officials don’t like LGBTQ people,” saidSara Rips, LGBTQIA+ legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska. “(Students) have a right to voice their opinions.”

People are also reading…

Additionally, ACLU Nebraska stated Northwest Public Schools had discriminated against LGBT students per Title IX.

The five-page letter outlines four requests “to immediately remedy these violations and the District’s own policies.”

ACLU Nebraska has requested Northwest Public Schools reinstate the Saga and its associated class, develop and implement policies concerning LGBT students’ “protection,” create policies that will ensure the Saga’s “proper legal consideration” and make a public statement apologizing for eliminating the Saga and its class and affirm the district will protect its LGBT students.

A public records request in concert with ALCU Nebraska’s letter was filed, asking the Northwest Public Schools for material related to the Saga’s cancellation, said Sam Petto, Communications Director of ACLU Nebraska.

As of around 7:30 p.m. Monday, ACLU Nebraska had not yet received any response from Northwest Public Schools, Rips and Petto said.

Rips said the best-case scenario would be for Northwest Public Schools to comply with the requests.

“We want to try to resolve things amicably, and in ways we can help support school,” Rips said.

Should the district not respond, Rips said, “(ACLU Nebraska) would work towards strategies that we believe would help us to address and remedy those concerns.”

The cancellation of Northwest High School’s student newspaper was outlined in a story in The Independent on Aug. 24.

Since then, the district has remained silent. Rips and Petto both said Monday night they had heard nothing from the district, including the board of education and school administrators.

Rips said of ACLU Nebraska’s communication, “I think that if they don’t respond to us, that would cause us concern.”

Monday evening, a reporter from The Independent sent Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards a text asking if he had a response to ACLU Nebraska’s letter.

Edwards did not respond in time for publication.

Cancellation has been attributed to editorial content, namely the June 2022 issue of the Saga, which contained three student-written stories concerning LGBT issues.

ACLU Nebraska also sent the letter to Edwards and school board members via U.S. Mail Monday afternoon, Petto said.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts