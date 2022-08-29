'Viewpoint discrimination': ACLU Nebraska addresses Grand Island Northwest newspaper elimination

ACLU Nebraska submitted a letter to Northwest Public Schools on Monday, addressing the cancellation of Northwest High School’s student newspaper, the Saga.

The letter, which was emailed to Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards and members of the district’s Board of Education, outlines assertions the district “blatantly violated” the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. and Nebraska Constitutions.

“Viewpoint discrimination” is cited in the letter repeatedly.

“The way that viewpoint discrimination works is, it doesn’t really matter if the school officials don’t like LGBTQ people,” saidSara Rips, LGBTQIA+ legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska. “(Students) have a right to voice their opinions.”

Additionally, ACLU Nebraska stated Northwest Public Schools had discriminated against LGBT students per Title IX.

The five-page letter outlines four requests “to immediately remedy these violations and the District’s own policies.”

ACLU Nebraska has requested Northwest Public Schools reinstate the Saga and its associated class, develop and implement policies concerning LGBT students’ “protection,” create policies that will ensure the Saga’s “proper legal consideration” and make a public statement apologizing for eliminating the Saga and its class and affirm the district will protect its LGBT students.

A public records request in concert with ALCU Nebraska’s letter was filed, asking the Northwest Public Schools for material related to the Saga’s cancellation, said Sam Petto, Communications Director of ACLU Nebraska.

As of around 7:30 p.m. Monday, ACLU Nebraska had not yet received any response from Northwest Public Schools, Rips and Petto said.

Rips said the best-case scenario would be for Northwest Public Schools to comply with the requests.

“We want to try to resolve things amicably, and in ways we can help support school,” Rips said.

Should the district not respond, Rips said, “(ACLU Nebraska) would work towards strategies that we believe would help us to address and remedy those concerns.”

The cancellation of Northwest High School’s student newspaper was outlined in a story in The Independent on Aug. 24.

Since then, the district has remained silent. Rips and Petto both said Monday night they had heard nothing from the district, including the board of education and school administrators.

Rips said of ACLU Nebraska’s communication, “I think that if they don’t respond to us, that would cause us concern.”

Monday evening, a reporter from The Independent sent Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards a text asking if he had a response to ACLU Nebraska’s letter.

Edwards did not respond in time for publication.

Cancellation has been attributed to editorial content, namely the June 2022 issue of the Saga, which contained three student-written stories concerning LGBT issues.

ACLU Nebraska also sent the letter to Edwards and school board members via U.S. Mail Monday afternoon, Petto said.