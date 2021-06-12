Village of Cairo developing future land use map

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of the planning process, the board will consider which attributes of the “existing land use” map should change and what should remain during the next 10 years.

Considerations are made with input from the community and guidance from the Hall County Joint Planning Commission.

Five Rule completed a housing study that evaluated every house in Cairo and within a one-mile radius, looked at water and sewer plans, and identified where development would be easiest to occur on borders.

Adams said the area near Cairo’s softball fields has a sewer attachment that would make it the easiest place for expansion.

“None of this takes place unless the landowner and the board get together and come to some decision,” she said.

There is growing interest in Cairo, Adams said, particularly its 18-acre business park.

“We’re constantly working with potential entrepreneurs who want to grow there,” she said.

Growth is critical to Cairo, Adams said.