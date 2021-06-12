Village of Cairo developing future land use map

Cairo is developing a villagewide future land use map.
The new map is part of a comprehensive plan update being prepared in partnership with Five Rule Rural Planning.
The plan will guide the village board’s land-use decisions during the next 10 years.
Village Board Chair Gordy Sorensen said the new map will be beneficial.
“We hope it’s an avenue to attract new business, and we hope it’s an avenue to attract new people that we could actually make a housing study to get more housing, which the village desperately needs,” Sorensen said.
The comprehensive plan must be updated every five to seven years, community developer Charity Adams of Vision Fusion Consulting explained.
“It’s something you do on a regular basis so the board can be aware of future opportunities,” Adams said. “If you identify where there are places to grow, when an opportunity to grow comes around you’re prepared to do that.”
An open house was held Wednesday at Cairo’s Pool Park on the future land use map to collect comments and insight from residents.
“There wasn’t anything too surprising on the land use map,” Adams said. “Any adjacent ground to the village’s borders is always on the board and residents’ minds, because, if you’re going to grow, it’s probably something adjacent to your border.”
As part of the planning process, the board will consider which attributes of the “existing land use” map should change and what should remain during the next 10 years.
Considerations are made with input from the community and guidance from the Hall County Joint Planning Commission.
Five Rule completed a housing study that evaluated every house in Cairo and within a one-mile radius, looked at water and sewer plans, and identified where development would be easiest to occur on borders.
Adams said the area near Cairo’s softball fields has a sewer attachment that would make it the easiest place for expansion.
“None of this takes place unless the landowner and the board get together and come to some decision,” she said.
There is growing interest in Cairo, Adams said, particularly its 18-acre business park.
“We’re constantly working with potential entrepreneurs who want to grow there,” she said.
Growth is critical to Cairo, Adams said.
“Those businesses also support and fund those things we need donations for, provide future employment, but when you have future jobs you have to have housing to go with that,” she said. “It’s always a delicate balance between having businesses that need employees and where those employees are going to live.”