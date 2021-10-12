Village of Cairo looking for more affordable housing, planner says

The key to housing growth is southwest Cairo, which has “not gotten near as much attention as the north side of Cairo.”

The rights of private property owners must be respected, though, Pettit argued.

“We are still a capitalist society and we still believe in private property rights, so willing landowners come first,” she said, “but if you have this future land use map in place and this updated comprehensive plan, we want to reduce the regulatory risk if we can convince these landowners on the southwest part of Cairo this would be the best place to add smaller lot, affordable housing.”

A second focus is commercial land development.

North of Highway 2 and west of the village’s lagoons is Cairo’s newly developed commercial industrial park.

“We really need to fill that in with businesses,” Pettit said. “The village has spent a lot of money in the last couple of years to serve that. We’ve got to try to get that land out of the public classification and into the private and commercial classification.”

Cairo is not trying to recruit “large employers,” Pettit noted.