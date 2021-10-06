Virtual dissection puts CCC on the ‘cutting edge’

The 3D imagery takes students through the body’s different systems, including circulatory and nervous. The images are created through detailed MRI and CT scans going through fractions of millimeter layers, then brought together digitally and loaded as software. With the touch of the screen, images can be rotated, magnified and labeled.

Virtual “cuts” reveal layers and can be made to view from different angles.

Many of the students in Schmitt’s classes are pre-health care career majors, some of whom may never have to stand at an operating table.

“For some people who aren’t going to be doctors, they can have a hard time with cadavers,” Schmitt said. “For a general class this is a good way to introduce them to what happens in surgery.”

And life.

First-year student JuliAnn Hall has experienced both a tangible cadaver and CCC’s Anatomage technology.

“With this I can cut into anything — your brain, your eye ...” Hall said.

There are drawbacks to virtual dissection, she said.

“Being able to feel the weight and texture is different,” Hall said.