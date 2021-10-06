Virtual dissection puts CCC on the ‘cutting edge’

GRAND ISLAND - An estimated 20,000 Americans donate their bodies to science each year, which means cadavers can be hard to come by.
Central Community College’s Grand Island, Kearney, Columbus and Hastings campuses won’t have to worry about that, thanks to purchases of cutting-edge technology that provides a “virtual cadaver.”
Anatomage Tables — also referred to as a virtual dissection tool — have been purchased for the campuses, each costing tens of thousands of dollars but providing more dissection experience and lessons beyond their price tag.
While a cadaver lasts for up to six years without decay, with each class it becomes less usable; possible coursework becomes limited further by the shortage of cadavers.
The majority of cadavers come from educated white men age 65 and older, according to an article in the “Social Science and Medicine” journal. This limits students in learning about how the human body differs between categories such as age and gender.
With CCC-Grand Island’s Anatomage, there are four different bodies to “dissect.”
“You can do things with it that you can’t do with anything else,” said Larry Schmitt, who teaches anatomy and physiology at CCC’s Hastings campus. “Everything is as anatomically perfect as it can be.”
The 3D imagery takes students through the body’s different systems, including circulatory and nervous. The images are created through detailed MRI and CT scans going through fractions of millimeter layers, then brought together digitally and loaded as software. With the touch of the screen, images can be rotated, magnified and labeled.
Virtual “cuts” reveal layers and can be made to view from different angles.
Many of the students in Schmitt’s classes are pre-health care career majors, some of whom may never have to stand at an operating table.
“For some people who aren’t going to be doctors, they can have a hard time with cadavers,” Schmitt said. “For a general class this is a good way to introduce them to what happens in surgery.”
And life.
First-year student JuliAnn Hall has experienced both a tangible cadaver and CCC’s Anatomage technology.
“With this I can cut into anything — your brain, your eye ...” Hall said.
There are drawbacks to virtual dissection, she said.
“Being able to feel the weight and texture is different,” Hall said.
Even so, the Anatomage table is one of the things that brought her to CCC, her other choice being the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“I started hearing about (CCC) having this,” she said.
Schmitt said he is not sure what other educational institutions have Anatomage tables. Grand Island’s campus has only had its up and running a short time, and Schmitt said he has had to do some learning alongside his students.
In addition to labs, in general, the table has the ability to conduct class exams help guide students through material otherwise confined to a textbook, he said.
“It has cell slides that can help students know what to look for before using a microscope,” Schmitt said.
Digital bodies with diseases also can be presented to make conditions such as breast cancer more real to students.
“So much of learning is visualizing in your mind,” he noted.
A variety of software can be loaded onto the system, applicable to more than anatomy and physiology, Schmitt explained.
“Once we get it figured out maybe (general) biology could start using this,” Schmitt said.
Before the Anatomage Table purchase, the campus’s anatomy and physiology classes were limited to dissecting pigs and cats — very rarely a human cadaver.
Moving forward, things are going to be different, Schmitt said.
“We are really on the cutting edge,” he said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.