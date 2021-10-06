Virtual dissection puts Central Community College on the ‘cutting edge’

An estimated 20,000 Americans donate their bodies to science each year, which means cadavers can be hard to come by.

Central Community College’s Grand Island, Kearney, Columbus and Hastings campuses won’t have to worry about that, thanks to purchases of cutting-edge technology that provides a “virtual cadaver.”

Anatomage Tables — also referred to as a virtual dissection tool — have been purchased for the campuses, each costing tens of thousands of dollars but providing more dissection experience and lessons beyond their price tag.

While a cadaver lasts for up to six years without decay, with each class it becomes less usable; possible coursework becomes limited further by the shortage of cadavers.

The majority of cadavers come from educated white men age 65 and older, according to an article in the “Social Science and Medicine” journal. This limits students in learning about how the human body differs between categories such as age and gender. With CCC-Grand Island’s Anatomage, there are four different bodies to “dissect.”

“You can do things with it that you can’t do with anything else,” said Larry Schmitt, who teaches anatomy and physiology at CCC’s Hastings campus. “Everything is as anatomically perfect as it can be.”