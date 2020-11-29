Virtual seminar to focus on recruiting, hiring quality ag employees

One of the most common issues across farms, ranches and agricultural businesses in the United States is finding, hiring and retaining quality employees.
Nebraska Extension is hosting a virtual seminar series designed to help agricultural employers learn techniques and leadership skills to motivate and empower employees in their operation. Topics covered include: identifying future direction of the operation and workforce needs; developing position descriptions, performance expectations and accountability; procedures for recruiting, interviewing and hiring good employees; and identifying employee training and development needs.
These virtual seminars will be offered over several days. Full participation is needed to access all the information covered. The series is scheduled for 12:30 to 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 11, 15 and 18 via Zoom. Participants will need reliable internet access and are encouraged to use a computer with a camera and microphone to help facilitate discussion and ask questions.
There is a fee by participating in this virtual series and class size is limited to 50 people to facilitate discussion. Registration is due by Tuesday, Dec. 1, and can be accessed at https://go.unl.edu/Leading_Employees_Seminar.
For more information, contact Aaron Berger, at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.
Soybean cyst nematode sampling
Fall is a great time to collect soil samples for soybean cyst nematode testing, especially if you had lower yields than anticipated and can’t explain why.
SCN is one of the most yield-limiting pests of soybeans in the United States and is described as a “silent killer” as we often don’t see any above ground symptoms throughout the growing season.
These microscopic worms (nematodes) infest soybeans and feed on their roots. While the nematode itself is small, the female gets quite large and contains many eggs once fertilized. When fully developed, her body (the cyst) is about the size of a pin head and can be detected with a human eye on infested roots.
Female cysts may be confused with root nodules but are much smaller and often lemon drop in shape. After fertilization, the cyst gradually turns from a light cream to a dark brown color. At this stage, the cyst has become hardened to protect the eggs over winter until a suitable host is available.
During the season, SCN robs the plant of essential nutrients and makes them more vulnerable to infection from other opportunistic pathogens that require a wounding event (i.e. SCN feeding site) to enter the soybean and initiate infection. In severe infestations, susceptible plants may be stunted or have yellow discoloration.
Most of the time, plants look healthy throughout the growing season until they are harvested. Yield monitor data may show lower yields than expected. This area of the state, in particular Buffalo County, has been deemed a “hot spot” for SCN where population density is higher than surrounding counties. Female cysts can be carried via field equipment, boots, residue or even geese flying from field to field.
If you can’t explain soybean yield loss in 2020, take your yield maps out, collect several soil cores in and around those areas and submit a sample for testing. It’s best to collect 15-25 soil cores through the root zone (about 6 to 8 inches deep), mix the cores together and submit about two cups of the composite soil for testing.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic has worked with the Nebraska Soybean Board for the last several years to provide testing free of charge to producers in Nebraska. If tests come back positive with SCN, management options may include SCN resistant varieties, rotating to a non-host crop (i.e. corn), and managing winter annual weeds (i.e. henbit).
Research in Iowa has shown that about 98% of SCN resistant soybean varieties possess the PI88788 resistance package and the efficacy of this trait is decreasing.
Talk to your seed dealer to see if any other resistance packages are available (i.e. Peking or Hartwig varieties) if your current varieties aren’t managing SCN as well as expected.
It’s best to collect SCN samples for testing every five to six years to see if management strategies are effective.
More information can be found in this CropWatch article: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/while-youre-waiting-collect-sample-scn-analysis.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
