Virtual seminar to focus on recruiting, hiring quality ag employees

Fall is a great time to collect soil samples for soybean cyst nematode testing, especially if you had lower yields than anticipated and can’t explain why.

SCN is one of the most yield-limiting pests of soybeans in the United States and is described as a “silent killer” as we often don’t see any above ground symptoms throughout the growing season.

These microscopic worms (nematodes) infest soybeans and feed on their roots. While the nematode itself is small, the female gets quite large and contains many eggs once fertilized. When fully developed, her body (the cyst) is about the size of a pin head and can be detected with a human eye on infested roots.

Female cysts may be confused with root nodules but are much smaller and often lemon drop in shape. After fertilization, the cyst gradually turns from a light cream to a dark brown color. At this stage, the cyst has become hardened to protect the eggs over winter until a suitable host is available.

During the season, SCN robs the plant of essential nutrients and makes them more vulnerable to infection from other opportunistic pathogens that require a wounding event (i.e. SCN feeding site) to enter the soybean and initiate infection. In severe infestations, susceptible plants may be stunted or have yellow discoloration.