Virtual Veterans History Project training set

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., has announced his office will host an interactive virtual training for constituents interested in volunteering to record veterans’ stories for the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress.
The training session will be from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 17. Nebraskans of all ages are encouraged to attend to learn how to interview veterans in their communities. Those interested in attending must pre-register at bit.ly/3mcHkfV.
The Veterans History Project was created to collect, preserve and make accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans. Volunteers receive training on how to properly record oral history and how to collect memoirs, photos and other documents.
For more information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.