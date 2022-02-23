Virtual workshops meant to help Grand Island area family caregivers

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition will hold a series of four virtual workshops that are designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers.
The first workshop, titled “Overcoming Ambiguous Loss,” will be presented noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
“In this presentation, the audience will learn about the symptoms/signs common after loss; the Grief Limbo — how to effectively work through it; ascribing meaning and value to loss, and how to move forward with courage, strength and determination,” according to a news release. The workshop will be presented by Kelly Tamayo.
There is no cost to attend. However, registration is required.
To register, visit www.answers4families.org/overcoming-ambiguous-loss.