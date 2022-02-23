 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual workshops meant to help Grand Island area family caregivers
0 Comments
top story

Virtual workshops meant to help Grand Island area family caregivers

  • 0

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition will hold a series of four virtual workshops that are designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers.

The first workshop, titled “Overcoming Ambiguous Loss,” will be presented noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

“In this presentation, the audience will learn about the symptoms/signs common after loss; the Grief Limbo — how to effectively work through it; ascribing meaning and value to loss, and how to move forward with courage, strength and determination,” according to a news release. The workshop will be presented by Kelly Tamayo.

There is no cost to attend. However, registration is required.

To register, visit www.answers4families.org/overcoming-ambiguous-loss.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Candela's revolutionary electric hydrofoil boat has successful first voyage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts