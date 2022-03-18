 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

Virus fight: Company tries to get virus at Fonner Park under control

Fonner Park - equine virus

Veterinarian Tammi Epp of AniCell Biotech does a nose swab of a horse at Fonner Park on Thursday afternoon. 

 Independent/Josh Salmon

Two representatives of an Arizona company called AniCell BioTech are at Fonner Park this week to see if they can stop the spread of an equine herpes virus.

Brandon Ames, the founder and owner of AniCell, and veterinarian Dr. Tammi Epp are injecting a little more than 100 horses with an equine regenerative product derived from amniotic tissue.

The goal is to stop the spread of the virus and shorten the lifecycle of its effects, said Ames, who lives in Chandler, Ariz.

Fonner Park’s Barn R, which holds about 110 horses, is under a 21-day quarantine. Ames and Epp, who arrived in Grand Island on Tuesday, are giving subcutaneous injections to all of those horses as part of a clinical trial. Epp, who lives in Ottumwa, Iowa, is the research veterinarian for AniCell BioTech.

Fonner Park - equine virus

Horse owner/trainer Bruce Sanderson, right, and daughter Elizabeth, middle, of South Dakota hold onto his horse during a virus test by Tammi Epp, a veterinarian with AniCell Biotech.

The presence of the EHV-1 virus was confirmed last week among horses in Fonner’s Barn R.

Ames and Epp are in Grand Island at the behest of the U.S. Department of Agriculture “to see if we can’t get this thing under control,” Ames said.

Epp said there are many types of equine herpes, “but EHV-1 is the major one that causes the equine virus myeloencephalopathy.”

The virus at Fonner Park is a new strain of EHV-1.

“Viruses mutate,” Epp said, when explaining the new strain. This one is a nonneuropathic strain, she said.

Fonner Park is not alone in dealing with the EHV-1 infection. “It’s an epidemic across the United States,” Ames said.

Last month, all 2,000 horses were quarantined at a jumping competition in Thermal, Calif. “And it’s running rampant through California right now,” Ames said.

EHV-1 was confirmed this month at a racetrack in Bensalem, Pa., which is near Philadelphia.

Ames said his company was invited to Fonner Park by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the state of Nebraska.

One of the horse owners having his animals treated Thursday was Bruce Sanderson of Claremont, S.D.

Even though he’s not making any money at Fonner right now, Sanderson has an understanding attitude. There’s nothing you can do about it, Sanderson said. The trainer-owner, who arrived at Fonner Park on Jan. 9, has 14 horses in Barn R.

Fonner Park - equine virus

Veterinarian Dr.Tammi Epp and Brandon Ames, CEO, and founder of AniCell Biotech, have been in Grand Island all week issuing an anti-virus, and testing horses for the EHV-1 virus.

This week, his daughter, Elizabeth, is with him, while she’s on spring break from high school in Langford, S.D.

All of the owners in Barn R have been understanding, Ames said. It’s the “best backstretch” he’s ever worked on.

“They’re just good people,” he said.

Ames and Epp will remain in Grand Island for a week or two. They will monitor the treatment to make sure it’s having the desired effect and to collect data.

Using the data, the USDA and other regulatory officials will determine “he effectiveness of what we’ve done here,” Epp said.

If things go well with the AniCell treatment, it would mean that the horses “could get back to racing a whole lot quicker and not have to be under this quarantine,” Ames said.

Ames said some donations have been received locally, but for the most part, his company is footing the bill. The goal of the project is to see if the treatment will make a difference. If so, “we can move forward from there,” he said.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

Races Will Still Go On

In spite of the quarantine, Saturday’s card still will have 10 races with numbers not as strong today and Sunday.

“We were fearful for good reason that our numbers would be low because of the horses we have in quarantine, and they’re lower than what we would like, but not as low as we expected,” Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said Thursday.

Saturday’s card has 10 races, and the majority will have seven horses or more, Kotulak said. Some will have nine or 10 horses.

The races today and Sunday “are lighter than what we would have expected,” which is because slightly more than 100 horses are quarantined, he said.

The effect of the quarantine will be a smaller handle, he said.

Today’s post time is 3 p.m. Racing Saturday and Sunday begins at 1:30 p.m.

Even with the quarantine, Fonner still has more than 650 horses from which to draw.

While only one barn is under quarantine, a U.S. Department of Agriculture edict prevents any horse from leaving Fonner Park right now. That rule was implemented so that any horse that may have the virus doesn’t “go out and spread it elsewhere throughout the state or country,” Kotulak said.

The Fonner stable area has about 15 barns, Kotulak said. The two largest are the Big Red Barn and Barn R.

