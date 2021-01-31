Visit the Underground: New cafe opens in Grand Island’s Railside District

He also likes the shop’s location — Grand Island’s Railside District.

Over the past decade, entrepreneurs, business people, visionaries and dreamers have remade and rebranded Grand Island’s old downtown district, which older and period architecture was slowly decaying after years of abandonment as businesses disappeared from there to a blooming business environment along Highway 281, starting in the 1970s.

Rendon is just one of the many small business owners who saw something about the Railside District that made them want to invest and be part of an environment that is old, new and a fusion of the two.

“People want something nice and something different,” Rendon said.

To make his Underground Cafe a popular place, Rendon said he wants to create a “fun night” after 7 on Fridays and Saturdays, when the regular lighting will turned off for a special light display that he designed.

“We will have a lot of nice colors and music playing, along with coffee and food,” he said.

Rendon also said he wants to expand his breakfast menu to complement the many types of coffee products he serves.