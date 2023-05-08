A trip to Grand Island by a group of Seward residents took a violent turn late Friday night when one member of the group started assaulting another.

Tyson Buresh, one of the Seward residents, allegedly assaulted a 45-year-old male member of the group. A 46-year-old woman tried to break up the fight and wound up with a broken leg.

Police responded to a traumatic medical call at 1615 Stonewood Ave., at about 11:40 p.m.

The suspect, the two victims and several other people in the group are from Seward.

"They traveled here together by limousine. Intoxication was a factor. They had a rental property where they intended to stay for the event they were attending," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

At some point, the gathering "obviously got out of control," Duering said.

Witnesses told police that Buresh kicked the 45-year-old man and punched him in the face multiple times.

As the man was getting assaulted, the woman tried to intervene. Buresh allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall and fracture her tibia and fibula.

Buresh, 34, had left the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Police tracked him down with the assistance of the Seward County Sheriff's Department, which "was able to pick him up and transport him back here for us to take him into custody," Duering said.

Buresh was arrested for first-degree assault and third-degree assault.