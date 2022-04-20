Visitors Bureau promotes ‘The Grand Life’

Grand Island/Hall County Convention & Visitors Bureau wants to help everyone live “The Grand Life,” in part with help from a new marketing campaign.

Brad Mellema, executive director of the Grand Island Visitors Bureau, said the campaign is a local effort at heart, with a wider span in reach. “We partnered with a variety of organizations to fund a proper marketing campaign for Grand Island to identify us as a destination,” he said. “We’ve always marketed but we wanted a unifying concept. And so we worked with Tally Creative locally, collaborated, and The Grand Life campaign was developed.”

The effort has been in development since last fall, Mellema said.

“We want to define what Grand Life is and what it means and not only to live here, but to come here as a guest and what you might expect when you’re here,” Mellema explained.

Nebraska-based outlets like Nebraska Life magazine and Nebraskaland magazine, as well as visitor guides and Vibe magazine, are being utilized.

There is also a broader scope, including surrounding states and beyond. Mellema said like any good promotional campaign, The Grand Life is intentional in execution. “So we have regional demographics, meaning surrounding states primarily. So you might look at Colorado, Kansas, Iowa … we get a lot of crane watchers from Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Using social media will broaden the scope, Mellema said. “For the outdoor nature stuff, we will zero in via social media onto demographics that we know are interested in (outdoor tourism). You can go in with a surgical type of accuracy with that to really find those people that do that.”

Besides the community’s grand standbys like crane watching, Mellema said more urban attractions are included. This includes local eateries and events like Hear Grand Island. One social media promo features a young couple on a date night, dancing jubilantly in downtown Grand Island.

The Grand Life, a Grow Grand Island initiative, is truly a team effort, Mellema said. “We’re partnered with state tourism, we’re partnered with Fonner Park, we’re partnered with the (Stuhr) Museum on this. We’ve put more money behind this than we’ve ever done in the history of the visitor bureau.” Mellema said the campaign has cost more than $100,000 in development and marketing.

Mellema said the money will be used “with precision,” particularly on social media. “We create custom landing pages so that we can really tell who came from where and where they went and how much information they’re gathering about us. It gives us a tremendous amount of insight.”

There will be constant adjustments, as needed, Mellema added. “We’re learning it’s dynamic, meaning we’ll change to things that are performing better. If one photo does better, we’ll emphasize it; if one isn’t performing as well, we may pull that one back.”

The visitors bureau is anticipating more shifts in Grand Island’s tourism landscape, particularly with coming arrival of the casino at Fonner Park. “It’s going to change things,” Mellema said.

Growth – including the impending arrival of casino gambling in Grand Island – has been consistent during the decades, Mellema added. “If you look at the history of Grand Island, and you look at the growth … Fonner Park and Stuhr (Museum) have been here, but then the Heartland Event Center came along, and you have that and then you had the second exit on the interstate, then the State Fair complex.”

The growth has included elements in the heart of town, Mellema added. “You look at (previous decades), and then the development and improvement you see in Railside for an entertainment district. Grand Island is really maturing as a destination in a lot of ways.”

And with that comes building relationships, Mellema said. “The casino coming to town, we’re already working on developing relationships to capitalize on that new market that we’re going to see in the coming years.”

Whether through social media, the pages of a magazine or a video online, The Grand Life centers around one concept, Mellema said: capturing the essence of the community.

“The way I think of it, you’ve got the good life, and you’ve got Grand Island. You combine those and you have The Grand Life."

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

