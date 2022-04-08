Vocalist will return to her hometown Sunday for Grand Island Concert's finale

A full-blown Branson musical production will come to Grand Island Senior High Sunday.

Vocalist Cassandre Faimon-Haygood, who lives in Branson, will perform with her 10-piece band in the finale of this year’s Grand Island Concert Association season.

The caliber of the musicians is “absolutely phenomenal,” Faimon-Haygood said in a phone interview.

The performers will include her husband, Timothy Haygood, who plays violin and guitar.

Faimon-Haygood graduated from GISH in 1995, when she was known as Cassandre Faimon. This will be her first performance in Grand Island since 2014.

Faimon-Haygood and her band do a Christmas show every November and December at the Hughes Brothers Theatre in Branson. Her show is called “Cassandre: The Voice of an Angel.”

She previously performed at the New Americana Theatre, where she was honored as Branson’s s Female Entertainer of the Year three years in a row.

Sunday’s concert will honor the memory of Grand Island Senior High teacher Stanley Urwiller, who was Faimon-Haygood’s algebra teacher at GISH.

The singer is pleased to celebrate the legacy of Urwiller, who passed away in 2020. “He was such an amazing person,” she said, adding that he was kind and supportive. Urwiller was heavily involved in the Grand Island Concert Association.

Faimon-Haygood graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she studied vocal music performance. Her parents, Barbara and David Faimon, still live in Grand Island.

Faimon-Haygood has lived in Branson for 21 years. She performed for nine years at Silver Dollar City, which is near Branson.

She performs at a variety of functions throughout the year in Branson “because I love, love, love to sing,” she said.

Sunday’s concert, she said, will feature “ just about any kind of style of music you can think of.”

Numbers will include Big Band swing music, an operatic aria, “Think of Me” from “Phantom of the Opera” and “Time to Say Goodbye,” a song made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman. Faimon-Haygood will sing “America the Beautiful,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better.”

In addition to her husband’s top-flight violin work, the troupe includes “an amazing tenor” and a champion fiddle player, she said.

The show also will include comedy. Faimon-Haygood herself plays her Aunt Erma, who supposedly hails from Lake Wannaputasockinit.

Faimon-Haygood says the show will be perfect for anyone who’s looking for a fun, enjoyable and “very entertaining afternoon.”

