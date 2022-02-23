Voice for Companion Animals gets $50K donation to care for animals

GGICF Chief Executive Officer Melissa DeLaet applauded the donation.

“The creation of the Happy Tails Fund and subsequent gift to Voice for Companion Animals is a perfect example of the powerful vehicle a community foundation can be for the legacies of our community members,” said DeLaet, in a statement. “This particular individual and her husband had always wanted to establish an assistance fund for local pets, and she was able to turn that passion into purpose as their legacy.”

She added, “We are grateful to have a small role in making that happen.”

VCA is currently sheltering 26 animals, and can handle roughly 40, Mays said.

The new fund is needed, as the nonprofit often encounters sick and wounded animals.

“This is going to be on an emergency basis, so we’ll see what happens,” she said.

In February 2021, VCA received an 8-month-old pittie mix named Vesper who had a bad knee and was only able to walk by keeping his back leg lifted up.