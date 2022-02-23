Voice for Companion Animals gets $50K donation to care for animals

A new fund has been created to benefit sick and wounded animals.
The Happy Tails Fund has been launched through an anonymous donation of $25,000 and will benefit Grand Island’s Voice for Companion Animals, 524 S. Webb Road, No. 5117.
The funds are being administered through Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.
“We were contacted by the Community Foundation that this individual was looking at setting up something like that and was interested in talking with us about administering it,” VCA President Robyn Mays told The Independent.
In addition to the dollars donated to create the fund, the donor also gifted VCA an additional $25,000 in unrestricted dollars to help the organization in any way they deem fit, according to a statement from GGICF.
Mays said she was overwhelmed by the gesture.
“It’s overwhelming, but it’s awesome,” she said. “It fits right in with our mission.”
VCA shelters and cares for pets for seniors and veterans who are experiencing difficult times, so they can return home again later, Mays explained.
“If we can help other people who need some help, we’ll help them,” she said.
GGICF Chief Executive Officer Melissa DeLaet applauded the donation.
“The creation of the Happy Tails Fund and subsequent gift to Voice for Companion Animals is a perfect example of the powerful vehicle a community foundation can be for the legacies of our community members,” said DeLaet, in a statement. “This particular individual and her husband had always wanted to establish an assistance fund for local pets, and she was able to turn that passion into purpose as their legacy.”
She added, “We are grateful to have a small role in making that happen.”
VCA is currently sheltering 26 animals, and can handle roughly 40, Mays said.
The new fund is needed, as the nonprofit often encounters sick and wounded animals.
“This is going to be on an emergency basis, so we’ll see what happens,” she said.
In February 2021, VCA received an 8-month-old pittie mix named Vesper who had a bad knee and was only able to walk by keeping his back leg lifted up.
While VCA does not have an animal in such a situation right now, the shelter does get such calls “all the time” and the new fund will be able to help such animals in the future.
“We’ll see if one of those fits the criteria,” Mays said.
It is important for animals to be able to stay with their owners, Mays said.
“The importance is, they don’t end up in an already overcrowded shelter or rescue,” she said. “That doesn’t benefit anybody and it leaves the availability of spaces for those that don’t have any other place to go, so if we can keep them at home, everybody benefits.”
For more information about the Happy Tails Fund or Voice for Companion Animals, visit voiceforcompanionanimals.com or call 402-527-8228.
To donate to the fund, contact Greater Grand Island Community Foundation at gicf.org or 308-381-7767.