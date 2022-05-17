 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Voice of Fonner Park,” Steve Anderson, dies at 69

Steve Anderson

Announcer Steve Anderson is shown with his granddaughters Sydney (age 7, left) and Talia (age 9, right) on the opening weekend of Fonner Park racing in February. 

 courtesy

Steve Anderson, the “Voice of Fonner Park,” died Monday in Grand Island.

Anderson, 69, had started his 19th season as Fonner Park track announcer in February. He also was the owner of Skate Island, a family-owned business, which was demolished in January after heavy snowfall in February 2021 caused the roof to cave in.

Anderson was first offered the position of announcer in early 2004 because of his background in television sports coverage, and because he was a big horse racing fan, Bob Hamar, Fonner Park publicist, wrote.

Anderson didn’t have to think about it long all.

Steve Anderson, Skate Island

Steve Anderson, owner of Skate Island, sits at rinkside as the first coat of floor finish dries back in 2017. Steve’s father Jerry Anderson started up Skate Island on Christmas Day 1966. 

“I think I accepted before I even left their office that day because I was sure I’d never get an opportunity to be asked again,” Anderson told Hamar.

For 19 race seasons Anderson never missed a day of announcing, Hamar wrote, until his ongoing battle with cancer forced him to step down in April. Anderson had started treatment in 2021.

Gary Schaaf, who called the races at Columbus for 18 years, replaced Anderson as Fonner’s announcer.

