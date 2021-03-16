Voices for Freedom raising funds to help trafficking victims

A fundraiser to help Grand Island area victims of human trafficking will take place online this Saturday.
The STOP Fund (Stop Trafficking on the Plains) raises money for grants to organizations and law enforcement to help survivors, and provide advocacy and ensure justice for victims.
The online event this year is being hosted on Qtego, and will include live and silent auctions and Bid for Freedom donations.
The independent group was founded in 2017 by Susan and Travis Hageman and Cyndi and Dale Wieseman.
Its funds go to help local agencies that serve trafficking victims and survivors in the Grand Island area, Susan Hagemen explained.
Hageman is excited about the annual event, despite having to host it online due to COVID-19 related concerns.
“We were initially disappointed to not have it in person, but it’s heartwarming to see how the community comes together to address this issue,” she said. “We’re still excited to be sharing that and it still feels like the community is coming together.”
Hageman added, “It still feels like everyone is rallying together to do something about this topic.”
Since its inception, more than $42,000 in grants have been awarded locally for trafficking-related efforts.
The funds help organizations that work with victims by providing shelter and basic needs.
Grantees include the Salvation Army Fight to End Trafficking Program, Grand Island Crisis Center, and Set Me Free Project, among others.
Funds are also used to address prevention and justice.
Grants have been awarded to Grand Island Police Department and the local juvenile probation office for training to respond to victims.
“We’re trying to address all aspects of trafficking. Trying to stop it, trying to help survivors, and trying to help them get the justice they deserve,” Hageman said. “We couldn’t have done any of this without our donors and sponsors.”
The funds are housed at the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.
“We do all the granting for the STOP Fund,” said Melissa DeLaet, the foundation’s chief executive officer.
“Organizations apply to us to apply for STOP Fund dollars and we go through and make an assessment on those requests and designate the dollars out.”
DeLaet applauds the efforts of the STOP Fund in helping survivors and aiding local agencies.
“It is very fortunate for the greater Grand Island area that we have individuals who are passionate about human trafficking and willing to stand up for that cause,” she said.
“It’s really established a base for organizations to be able to have support for programs that are working with human trafficking and that is a very difficult cause to wrap your head around.”
The community’s ability to address human trafficking and coordinate its efforts has improved since the start of the STOP Fund, Hageman said.
“Central Nebraska in general is good about communicating and coordinating with each other so traffickers get caught and buyers are discouraged,” she said, “and most importantly so survivors feel like they’re supported and advocated for.”
Hageman added, “I don’t think trafficking stops, but I do think we have made it harder on traffickers and we’re sending the message to survivors that they matter.”
The STOP Fund Voices for Freedom fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. To participate, visit stopgicf.home.qtego.net.