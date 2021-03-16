Voices for Freedom raising funds to help trafficking victims

The funds help organizations that work with victims by providing shelter and basic needs.

Grantees include the Salvation Army Fight to End Trafficking Program, Grand Island Crisis Center, and Set Me Free Project, among others.

Funds are also used to address prevention and justice.

Grants have been awarded to Grand Island Police Department and the local juvenile probation office for training to respond to victims.

“We’re trying to address all aspects of trafficking. Trying to stop it, trying to help survivors, and trying to help them get the justice they deserve,” Hageman said. “We couldn’t have done any of this without our donors and sponsors.”

The funds are housed at the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.

“We do all the granting for the STOP Fund,” said Melissa DeLaet, the foundation’s chief executive officer.

“Organizations apply to us to apply for STOP Fund dollars and we go through and make an assessment on those requests and designate the dollars out.”

DeLaet applauds the efforts of the STOP Fund in helping survivors and aiding local agencies.