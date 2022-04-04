Volunteerism has become a second career for Grand Island man

This week Ed Meedle will be one of the many volunteers helping set up Skills USA planned for April 7-9 at Fonner Park.

And for Meedle, volunteering has become like a second career, as if someone or some organization needs help, you will most likely find him there helping.

Prior to his Skills USA volunteer gig, Meedle was helping out at the Crane Trust as a volunteer during migration season.

A native of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, his family moved around to various locations before settling in Grand Island.

“My father got a job here in Grand Island,” Meedle said. “So, I pretty much went through grade school, junior high then senior high.”

After high school, he joined the Navy. After his service to country, Meedle returned to Nebraska and worked in Fremont before returning to Grand Island, where over the years he worked at various jobs.

While Meedle may not have that 9-5 job anymore, he said he is not “retired.”

“To me the connotations about retirement are you sit at home, watch TV and do nothing, so I’ll probably never retire,” he said. “I’ll find different things to do.”

Those different things to do is keeping active and giving back to the community he has called home for many years.

“The first time I met Ed was about 20 years ago when he was volunteering somewhere,” said Dana Jelinek. “Even in that brief encounter, his love for people and giving back was evident. Fast forward all these years and Ed is still volunteering, almost as if it was a calling.”

Jelinek said Meedle is a “gracious and humble man, a cheerleader of sorts, who always finds the positive in the people he meets and the activities in which he’s involved. We all should have an Ed Meedle in our life.”

Over the years, Jelinek said Meedle has “volunteers for so many of us in the community, including Grand Island Tourism, the Grand Island Library Foundation, Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, Fonner Park, St. Pauls Lutheran Church and the Nebraska State Fair.”

“A couple of his recent volunteer activities with Grand Island Tourism were at the State Cheer and Dance competition (greeting and directing participants where to go) and State SkillsUSA’s middle school competitions (moderating at the Quiz Bowl),” she said. “Following both volunteer experiences, he thanked us for the opportunity to serve and was so complimentary of the students involved.”

Meedle said he likes to “stay active in the community.”

“I think that it’s incumbent on all of us residents, when we have time, to volunteer to try to continue to promote the different venues that come to Grand Island, whether it’s entertainment, athletic sports, educational and cultural,” Meedle said.

He said it is all about giving back to a community you have called home.

“Anything we can do to continue to embellish the community,” Meedle said. “It’s a great place to have a job, raise children and enjoy the many different opportunities that are here in this part of the country.”

He said one of the greatest benefits he finds in volunteering is, “I love people and I enjoy people. I enjoy finding out about people, as an example the Crane Trust. Just this past year, I’ve had the opportunities to work with people from Asia. It’s the people that you meet and finding out about them.”

Meedle said Grand Island has a wealth of volunteer talents to the endeavors of the community, especially retired Baby Boomers and the institutional knowledge they can lend to this community’s generation.

“I think it’s good for people my age to really get involved in Grand Island,” he said. “Grand Island continues to change. It’s not the community that we grew up with. I think we need to understand change and accept that. If we don’t, it’s going to be a pretty difficult time getting around.”

Meedle said Grand Island has become a culturally diverse community from the one he knows of his childhood.

“I think that’s a good thing,” he said. “I really think if people get involved they understand the benefits that being a diverse community provides for all of us.”

Meedle said volunteering brings him much gratification knowing that, as a volunteer, it brings a lot of benefits, along with helping to promote and make Grand Island grow.

“By volunteering, you’re continuing to promote the community Grand Island,” he said.”If you like the way Grand Island is today and what it offered, that just didn’t happen. There were a lot of people that gave it themselves, gave their time, and gave them their resources to volunteer and to help this community continue to grow to where it is today.”

Meedle urges people to volunteer and help make a difference in their community.

