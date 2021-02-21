Volunteers brave cold for Hastings mobile food pantry event Saturday

Need doesn’t just go away because it’s chilly out.
Volunteers braved the cold Saturday morning for United Harvest’s mobile food pantry, which was held at First Presbyterian Peace Center in Hastings.
More than 500 households, which is about 1,000 people, each received a 25-pound food pack, along with other items.
Roughly 40,000 pounds of food was distributed to anyone with need, no questions asked.
The event used a drive-through model, with recipients driving up to and winding their way through a marked path for ready volunteers to bring food to their opened vehicles.
Such an event requires 70 to 80 volunteers each month, said Kili Wenburg, United Harvest Board of Directors president and volunteer coordinator.
“As it’s on a monthly basis, that’s a lot of volunteers to come up with, but we’ve been really lucky that the community has really stepped up and we have more than enough volunteers to meet our needs,” she said. “People are really trying to care for their neighbors in this time of pandemic and severe weather.”
United Harvest’s monthly efforts have been affected by this winter’s severe weather.
“We’ve had to figure out ways to rotate our volunteers in shifts so they don’t freeze,” Wenburg said.
“If the distribution had been last weekend, we probably would have had to cancel altogether. But with a slight warm-up this weekend we were able to have it as normal, just with a little bit of a different volunteer configuration.”
The need in Hastings has remained steady, and unpredictable, through the pandemic.
At the beginning of pandemic, there was “a huge surge in need,” Wenburg said.
“Then it kind of dropped down through the summer and in November again we saw a very big surge. In the past couple of months, it’s been lower again,” she said. “It makes it difficult for us as organizers to plan, but we always try to make sure everyone gets something when they come.”
In each 25-pound package of nonperishable food is canned meat, beans, fruit, vegetables and rice, and households also receive fresh produce, a loaf of bread, a gallon of milk and 1 pound of hamburger.
Volunteer Peter Hedstrom, a member of United Methodist Church, said he enjoys being able to help others.
“There is a need in the community,” he said. “There’s a lot of hunger insecurity in Hastings. I started doing these almost five years ago and just keep doing it. It’s a great ministry for us, and it really does help people out.”
Their appreciation for the service is visible, Hedstrom said.
“They’re generally thankful for it,” he said. “My role is I let people in the parking lot, so I talk to everybody as they come through. There’s a lot of people I know now just from them coming to these, and that’s a good thing.”
Brenda and Fred Catlett, a married couple, find it rewarding to volunteer their time together.
“It’s a great thing for a community and a great thing for people who need a little extra help with their food and finances,” Fred Catlett said. “This has been something that’s just part of the different churches, and our understanding of what it means to be a Christian. It’s to care about other people and love our neighbor.”
Wenburg enjoys being able to facilitate the monthly mobile food pantry events.
“It’s one of the highlights of my month,” Brenda Catlett said. “I’m very proud of the adaptations we’ve made to continue providing during the pandemic. We’ve had to make quite a few changes to make it COVID-safe and continue to meet the needs of our neighbors.”