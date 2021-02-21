Volunteers brave cold for Hastings mobile food pantry event Saturday

“If the distribution had been last weekend, we probably would have had to cancel altogether. But with a slight warm-up this weekend we were able to have it as normal, just with a little bit of a different volunteer configuration.”

The need in Hastings has remained steady, and unpredictable, through the pandemic.

At the beginning of pandemic, there was “a huge surge in need,” Wenburg said.

“Then it kind of dropped down through the summer and in November again we saw a very big surge. In the past couple of months, it’s been lower again,” she said. “It makes it difficult for us as organizers to plan, but we always try to make sure everyone gets something when they come.”

In each 25-pound package of nonperishable food is canned meat, beans, fruit, vegetables and rice, and households also receive fresh produce, a loaf of bread, a gallon of milk and 1 pound of hamburger.

Volunteer Peter Hedstrom, a member of United Methodist Church, said he enjoys being able to help others.

“There is a need in the community,” he said. “There’s a lot of hunger insecurity in Hastings. I started doing these almost five years ago and just keep doing it. It’s a great ministry for us, and it really does help people out.”