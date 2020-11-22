Volunteers help Project Hunger provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need

In 1991, board members were selected and they began to organize annual events to help raise money and conducted numerous food drives.

The mission of Project Hunger is to raise the awareness of the community concerning the reality of hunger on a local level and around the world. It also seeks to promote the opportunity of gathering food and monetary resources to be used in the community.

Winder said this year’s Thanksgiving basket program is serving several hundred more families than in the past. The pandemic has caused a lot of financial hardship for poorer families, especially those whose source of income is in the service industry, such as restaurants and lodging. Those businesses have been the hardest hit because of public health directives aimed at preventing the virus spread.

“The program started with 40 hams that were donated to us in 2001,” Winder said. “Since then it has grown and has grown some more.”

Hams are still the main protein that make up the Thanksgiving baskets. There also is stuffing, canned vegetables, potatoes, Jell-O, pudding, pumpkin pie, fudge brownie mix and much more.

Winder said the Thanksgiving basket provides a holiday meal for five people.