Volunteers make Grand Island events go round

Lierman said that for a community Grand Island’s size, there are hundreds of opportunities to donate one’s time and talents, both big and small.

For example, she said the chamber’s Nebraska State Fair volunteer program began in an effort to help offset the “unbelievable costs that the fair would incur upon its relocation to Grand Island.”

“The volunteer program has since grown to nearly 800 individuals putting forth approximately 15,000 hours, annually,” Lierman said. “When asking fair officials if they could host their event without volunteers, the short answer is no — thinking that 15,000 hours at minimum wage would be enough to sink the organization financially.”

Last year, even though the pandemic was affecting many in Grand Island and the surrounding areas, there still were those who stepped up and lent their time and talents to at least making sure some of the community’s events went on in the face of the public health concerns.

Lierman said Grand Island’s large number of volunteers during the years has demonstrated the community pride people have about where they live.