Volunteers wanted: Nonprofits organizing ‘Vaccinate Now’ campaign

Heartland United Way, Central District Health Department and a number of other community organizations are partnering on a “Vaccinate Now” campaign to help educate community members on important vaccination information. The goal is to provide vital information directly to households with an information packet.

Currently, the “Vaccinate Now” effort is seeking volunteers to deliver information door-to-door.

COVID-19 affects everyone, but the organizations believe, as more people get the vaccine, a new normal is closer. There has been a lot of positive momentum as ages 18 and older are able to get vaccinated and there is increased availability of the vaccine in the area through CDHD, local pharmacies and doctors’ offices. Attention must be shifted to public education and awareness, and making information available in multiple languages and accessible to all households.

Canvassing dates have been set from April 17-19 and April 24-26; times for volunteering include evenings and mornings. Volunteers need to be comfortable walking a distance and delivering educational information door-to-door.

Those interested can learn more or sign up to volunteer by contacting Eric Garcia-Mendez, director of community connections at the Heartland United Way: eric@heartlandunitedway.org or 308-382-2675.