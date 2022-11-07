 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

VOTER GUIDE: A look at Grand Island area races

  • 0

A candidate guide for the 2022 gubernatorial election.
Grand Island city candidates Q&A

Grand Island city candidates Q&A

Candidates in the Grand Island mayoral and city council races responded to a survey sent out by The Independent ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Grand Island school calendar change causes controversy

Grand Island school calendar change causes controversy

The calendar change, approved for school year 2022-2023, according to a district news release “will be a standard scheduled school day to allow for continuity of learning, less stress on families planning for the early release schedule.”

GIPS board meeting covers labor issues, among others

GIPS board meeting covers labor issues, among others

Between settling union disputes and requesting new positions, a lot of Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education’s Thursday meeting went into labor. The fate of the GIPS's Truancy Prevention Cooperative interlocal agreement with Hall County was also decided.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pumpkins on parade

Pumpkins on parade

 A total of 235 students sat in the Shoemaker hallways during the event, which ran from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Next to them sat their pumpkins and information about the book each student read.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

In Georgia, two candidates are still trying to convince undecided voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts