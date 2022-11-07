VOTER GUIDE: A look at Grand Island area races

Candidates in the Grand Island mayoral and city council races responded to a survey sent out by The Independent ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
As the general election draws near, The Independent asked Grand Island Public Schools Board …
Grand Island voters will choose Nov. 8 whether Roger Steele or Doug Brown will be the city’s…
In the race for Grand Island mayor, incumbent Roger Steele has spent $99,929.65 on his campaign, while challenger Doug Brown has expended $11,867.93.
Topics included hiring more police officers, addressing the teacher shortage, and the ongoing need for more entry-level housing.
Both men are attempting to succeed Curt Friesen in representing an area that includes Hall, Hampton, Merrick and Nance counties.
The city clerk confirmed to The Independent that the proclamation was submitted to the city and forward to Mayor Roger Steele, who chose not to take action on it.
The push for new Grand Island Public Schools leadership has so far been sequestered nameless…
Locally-grown political action committee Chaperone has netted sizable contributions for its organization, according to the state. As for individual candidates, according to NADC, nothing has been reported.
Josh Sikes and his family have been in Grand Island since 2001. Each of his three children has earned the entirety of their education at GIPS.
Amanda Wilson has volunteered at Grand Island Public Schools, met and befriended many teachers and is now vying for a seat on GIPS Board of Education representing Ward A.
State board District 6 candidate Helzer talks burdensome assessments, teacher burnout, social emotional learning
“Teaching is not a flexible job,” Helzer said. “My very first year of teaching, I had an insane number of preps. I had like nine preps and an eighth period day, so nine different classes to plan for.”
“The other standards that are not of the core we should lead up leave to local decision makers, such as the health education standards," Jones said.
In this two-part series, candidates for GIPS’s Board of Education responds to the questions posed.
An incumbent Ward A Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member who was defeated i…
Grand Island Public School Board Ward B candidate Carol Schooley filed a declination of nomi…
The calendar change, approved for school year 2022-2023, according to a district news release “will be a standard scheduled school day to allow for continuity of learning, less stress on families planning for the early release schedule.”
Between settling union disputes and requesting new positions, a lot of Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education’s Thursday meeting went into labor. The fate of the GIPS's Truancy Prevention Cooperative interlocal agreement with Hall County was also decided.