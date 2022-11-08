Voters approve airport-supporting amendment

Voters have likely approved an amendment that supporters say will help grow air service and airports in Nebraska.

Amendment 1 would “authorize any city, county or other political subdivisions that operates an airport to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel at the local airport.”

As of results posted at 11:15 p.m., votes in favor totaled 78% of ballots cast, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

State Sen. Eliot Bostar, who introduced the unanimously-approved legislation to bring the amendment to voters, said Nebraska is “competing at a disadvantage.”

“Basic tools that airports utilize and airlines count on are unavailable to Nebraska airports,” he said during a stop with a group of amendment supporters in Grand Island in mid-October.

An opinion from the attorney general in 2020, requested by the Legislature, advised that such incentive agreements between airports and airlines would be prohibited by the constitution, said Bostar.

From this, the amendment was introduced “to allow airports, the communities those airports serve, and airlines to come together as partners, to invest in communities together.”

Will Armstrong, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation board president, also voiced his support for Amendment 1 during the October event.

“Economic development and quality of life in a community often go hand-in-hand,” he said. “Dependable and multi-destination air service can play a major role in both of these facets. Amendment 1 will enable not only enable not just Grand Island, but other communities in Nebraska, to attract and retain dependable, multi-destination air service.”

He added, “Our beautiful facility would be complemented significantly by even more dynamic air service.”