Voters defeat $29.9 million Broken Bow school bond issue
Broken Bow School

The Broken Bow Public Schools Middle School building — often referred to as the “1938 building” — would have been demolished, had voters approved a bond issue on Tuesday. The measure failed. There were 505 for the issue and 848 against. The $29.9 million bond issue would have, among other projects, created a facility housing both the middle school and high school.

 courtesy, Broken Bow Public Schools

A bond issue that would have provided $29.9 million toward building projects for Broken Bow Public Schools was defeated by voters in Tuesday’s election.

According to the Custer County Clerk’s office, unofficially the measure received 505 votes in favor, 848 votes against.

Had the bond issue passed, a building project would have demolished the district’s existing 1938 middle school building and would have transformed the existing high school building into a single use middle school and high school space, along with other costs like furniture, site improvements and equipment.

Thirty-nine percent of eligible voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot. The proposed net levy increase was 11 cents per $100 valuation.

For example, a residential or commercial property valued at $100,000 would pay $110 per year. Irrigated farm ground is estimated to come to $3.48 per acre, or $557 a quarter.

The new facility would have been a continuous structure, and included expanded vocational education facilities, a performing arts space and increased parking. The project was to result in 98,000 square feet of new construction and 46,000 square feet of renovated space.

