Voters will choose between Steele and Brown on Nov. 8

Grand Island voters will choose Nov. 8 whether Roger Steele or Doug Brown will be the city’s next mayor.

Brown, the challenger, was born and raised in Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, where he wrestled, in 1977.

He spent 21 years in the Navy. For three of those years, he was the command master chief of a destroyer. That person is the senior enlisted person on the ship.

Brown retired from the Navy in 2001.

He and his wife, Terry, have three children.

Brown, 64, says he’s trying to run a positive campaign.

But there is work to be done, he says. “I see a lot of things around the city that I want to fix.”

A lot of people’s problems don’t receive as much attention “as some areas do,” Brown said. Some areas of town have had street flooding. At Pier Park, the smell of the lake has “been an issue for years,” Brown said.

There are a lot of things around Grand Island that need to be tuned up and repaired, he said.

There’s a need for “somebody to listen to those people and get that stuff fixed. Everybody’s equal in my books. And communication’s going to be my key,” he said.

“I’ll be out on the streets talking to the people. And they can always call me or contact me and I will look into their issue or problem,” Brown said.

People have been contacting him with problems “they’ve had for years” that have never been addressed, he said.

People are concerned that when good rains come, their house or basement will be flooded.

If he’s elected, he said, he’ll take a look at those problems and see if anything can be done.

“I see their concerns, and I want to address those,” Brown said.

Steele, the incumbent, is an attorney. He and his wife, Liana, are the parents of twin daughters.

“I think the campaign is going very well,” Steele said. “I’m getting a lot of positive feedback from people. And all I can say is, from now until Nov. 8, we’re going to keep the push on. We’re going to keep campaigning hard, and we’re not going to slow down.”

The goal is to “get the word out on his accomplishments,” said Liana, who is campaign treasurer.

The Steele administration has “gotten so much done,” she said. She pointed to a “historical amount of infrastructure projects,” including the development of Amur Plaza, the installation of festoon lights downtown and the demolition of the old post office. As mayor, Steele pushed to have something done with the old post office. There’s “a lot of potential there,” Liana said, referring to the post office area.

Grand Island made it through COVID-19, “and the city’s in incredible financial shape,” Liana said.

Steele, 65, said he’s excited about improvements planned for the Five Points intersection and an overpass built at Broadwell and Third.

“That’s something that’s been talked about for decades,” Steele said of the overpass. “The city did its first study for an overpass 18 years ago.” His administration made a point of saying, “We’re not going to talk about it anymore. We’re going to get it done,” he said.

“The city’s doing very well,” Steele said. “We always have work to do. There’s always things that need to be done, and corrected and fixed. But the city’s doing very well.”

A couple of months ago, a caller to the Independent said that Steele might have received a campaign donation from CHI Health. That donation, the caller said, could have a connection to Steele’s support for the CHI Health Clinic that will be built along Capital Avenue.

But a check of campaign donations shows no support from CHI Health St. Francis.

“There is not one person from CHI corporate or individuals that donated a penny,” Liana said. “There’s no doctors, there’s no administrators, there’s no corporate. There is no (CHI money) at all.”

The only donor listed with any connection to the hospital is Mike Gloor, former CEO of St. Francis Medical Center. Gloor was Steele’s treasurer the first time he ran for mayor. But, Steele noted, Gloor retired from the hospital many years ago.