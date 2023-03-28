Public voting is now live for the Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands at statefair.org and will continue through April 18.

Forty-eight bands from across the state have entered and are eligible for the inaugural contest, which includes a grand prize of $2,000 and a chance to open at a State Fair main stage concert.

Public voting will reduce the number of bands to the top 10, which will be announced on April 20. Other significant dates in the competition:

• May 8 — A panel of judges chooses the top seven bands.

• This summer — The top seven bands perform at Hear Grand Island. Hear Grand Island is a summer concert series in downtown Grand Island every Friday from June 2 to Aug. 4 featuring bands from across the state.

• Aug. 1 — The judges review the Hear Grand Island performances and choose five finalists.

• Aug. 26 — The top five bands compete at the Nebraska State Fair.

First- and second-place bands will open for national acts the following weekend.

Voting is available at https://www.statefair.org/the-fairest-showdown-battle-of-the-bands-voting.

The Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands is presented by Hits 106, 107.7 The Island, Rock 101.5, Y102 and KGFW.

This year’s Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island with the theme “Whatever Your Flavor.” For more information, go to statefair.org.