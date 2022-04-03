Vounteers 'Paint the Town Blue' in Grand Island's for child abuse prevention

Take time to notice the blue and silver pinwheels lining South Locust Street, say Association for Child Abuse Prevention-Grand Island members – they are more than decorations.

A child’s life should be “whimsical” and “carefree,” as represented by the pinwheels up and down the street, explained Cody Van Winkle, president of Grand Island’s Association for Child Abuse and Prevention.

As a nod to that symbolism, volunteers took to South Locust with armfuls of pinwheels and signs Saturday for “Paint the Town Blue.”

The pinwheel effort, among others, is a push during Child Abuse Prevention Month (April) by the Association for Child Abuse Prevention-Grand Island to create awareness and bring forward resources to help prevent child abuse.

Prevention is key – but also complicated, as there is a certain stigma associated with parenting challenges, Van Winkle said.

“People have this thing in their mind that people that abuse their children or neglect them are bad.” That’s not always true, he added.

“Usually they are not. They’re stressed … they don’t know any better. Maybe it’s just a parenting style that they’ve learned from previous generations.”

In large part, Van Winkle said, ACAP-GI’s mission is to shatter the stigma and bring resources available to families to the forefront. That stigma, Van Winkle said, is one of the obstacles in preventing child abuse.

He said he observed this while teaching a parenting class.

“(Some participants) would come in, and they felt like they had to do something wrong to reach out for help. And this is not true. We’re parents, too, and we’ll be the first to tell you that we’ve needed help before.”

Association for Child Abuse and Prevention member Holly Boeselager said one program in Grand Island is Peer Prevention. “You can talk to someone who’s been through it. Oh, I’ve been there. You just don’t know how to handle things sometimes.”

It’s OK to ask for help, ACAP-GI stresses.

“I think that’s a big way of prevention: helping our neighbors with prevention by giving them (parenting) skills,” Van Winkle said.

“Just getting those resources out to families has been the biggest thing that (ACAP-GI) has been trying to do,” Boeselager said.

In addition to planting pinwheels through town, ACAP-GI is encouraging people in Grand Island and beyond to help bring on the blue, including by dressing in blue April 13 as a show of solidarity.

Why blue? According to the Office of Children & Families in the Courts (Pennsylvania), it is attributed to a grandmother from Virginia who tied a blue ribbon to her vehicle in remembrance of her late grandson who suffered, and eventually died from, abuse and neglect.

Preventing child abuse is a community effort, ACAP-GI board member Amanda Burton said. “In the past people would say, well, it’s not my business. It’s not my family. But it is these kids who are going to be in your community. They are going to be adults in our community.”

In reality, a mere 1% of child abuse reports to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and law enforcement come from the abused themselves. Every day, trusted adults in the community, like teachers, care providers, family members and friends, are who abused children most often reach out to.

Getting involved in preventing child abuse is as simple as volunteering – not just duringChild Abuse Prevention Month. “They can go to any organization that works with children and just say I’d like to volunteer. I’d like to help out,” Boeselager said.

While ACAP-GI’s row of blue pinwheels already has been placed, there are opportunities to get involved with Child Abuse Prevention Month and ACAP-GI, Van Winkle said.

“The easiest way is on Facebook. Send us a message – there’s always one of us to tell you about activities not just in April but all year long.”

Association for Child Abuse Prevention-Grand Island can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ACAPGrandIsland/

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

