W. Second Street Pizza Hut closes, 2 stores still open

The Pizza Hut location on West Second Street has closed its doors, leaving Grand Island with two Pizza Huts.

The stores remaining are at 1608 S. Locust St. and 707 Diers Ave. Staab Management Co. owns those stores, and also operated the location at 1023 W. Second St., which closed in December.

Dave Staab, president of Staab Management, said the company always planned to close the Second Street location after a new Pizza Hut was built on South Locust in 2017.

“When we remodeled and rebuilt the South Locust location, it was our intent to move to two locations at that time,” Staab said. That was part of Staab’s overall long-term strategy, he said.

The company planned to close the West Second Street location earlier, but waited partly because of COVID-19.

The virus created a lot of uncertainty for businesses regarding staffing and economics, he said. The Second Street location was not closed because of a lack of sales.

“It was just more of the uncertainty of understanding how COVID was impacting our business,” Staab said.

Staab Management runs 67 Pizza Hut restaurants in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Minnesota.

