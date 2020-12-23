Wade Kosinski sentenced in federal court for meth distribution

LINCOLN — Wade Kosinski, a 29-year-old Grand Island man, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln for distribution of methamphetamine.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Kosinski to 41 months in federal prison for distribution of 35 grams or more of methamphetamine, actual (pure). Following the prison term, Kosinski will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Sept. 18, 2018, Kosinski sold a confidential informant approximately 14.9 grams of methamphetamine. Nine days later, he sold the same confidential informant approximately 15.3 grams of methamphetamine. The meth was tested by the Nebraska State Patrol lab at 99% purity.

The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.