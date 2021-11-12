Wahlburgers coming to Grand Island Hy-Vee

A Wahlburgers restaurant location is expected to open Tuesday, Dec. 14, inside the Grand Island Hy-Vee store.

The restaurant will include most of the same menu options as full-service Wahlburgers locations. According to a news release, the menu will feature the resturant’s “signature burgers, homestyle sides, housemade condiments, salads, sandwiches, shakes and a full-service bar, including beer, wine and cocktails.”

Customers still will be able to order their Hy-Vee breakfast favorites daily from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the Wahlburgers franchise, along with his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. He wanted to create a place “for friends and family to come together over delicious chef-inspired dishes served up in a casual, music-filled atmosphere,” according to the news release.

The business was featured in a reality series on the A&E cable network.

Other Wahlburgers are located in Kearney, Papillion and Omaha.

Six of the Wahlburgers are standalone locations. Forty-five of them are inside Hy-Vee stores throughout eight states.

The restaurants are found in 22 states, as well as Canada and Germany. They are soon heading to Australia.

