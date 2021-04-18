Waiting for the future I want to arrive

While I’m not exactly complaining that technology hasn’t advanced to the point where Arnold Schwarzenegger is our only hope, I was hoping for a little more at this point.

If I Google anything, I can expect to find ads related to that topic popping up on Facebook during the next week.

If I write about any topic, I can expect to see spam related to that topic start jamming up my email inbox within days.

This can be dangerous when you are a writer and often look up the spellings off pop culture or obscure topics. Don’t ever make reference to news stories involving strippers.

I would accept this reality of the 21st century if technology that should know things about me and could assist me would also have that good of a memory.

But even after a relationship that has lasted for years, it sometimes seems like Hulu barely knows me.

I will turn on the television ready to relax on the couch, and Hulu will suggest something for me that I have no desire to watch at all.

Hulu suggested “Songbird” the other day. Let me see … a thriller about the mutated COVID-23 virus that has forced humanity to quarantine for four years?