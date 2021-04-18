Waiting for the future I want to arrive

The future let me down.
By checking the miniaturized computer located in my pocket at all times, I confirmed this is the year 2021.
If you and your significant other really partied like it was 1999, your resulting offspring reached legal drinking age 6½ months ago.
That space odyssey should have occurred 20 years ago.
Marty McFly traveled 30 years into the future to six years in our past.
I would have expected things to be a lot different by now. I have yet to see hoverboards.
We’re only 41 years away from the time of the Jetsons. Flying cars only exist in present days when a Florida man decides to ramp across a toll bridge.
And while I would love a robotic vacuum for the pure entertainment value with the family cats, I’m really ready for something more advanced.
If Rosey was an outdated household robot in 2062, how close are we to the first models appearing? I’d be happy with the most basic model.
We’re only eight years away from the T-800 being sent back in time to kill Sarah Connors. Unless some crazy stuff not involving aliens is occurring deep inside Area 51, I don’t think Skynet is ready to destroy humanity yet this decade.
While I’m not exactly complaining that technology hasn’t advanced to the point where Arnold Schwarzenegger is our only hope, I was hoping for a little more at this point.
If I Google anything, I can expect to find ads related to that topic popping up on Facebook during the next week.
If I write about any topic, I can expect to see spam related to that topic start jamming up my email inbox within days.
This can be dangerous when you are a writer and often look up the spellings off pop culture or obscure topics. Don’t ever make reference to news stories involving strippers.
I would accept this reality of the 21st century if technology that should know things about me and could assist me would also have that good of a memory.
But even after a relationship that has lasted for years, it sometimes seems like Hulu barely knows me.
I will turn on the television ready to relax on the couch, and Hulu will suggest something for me that I have no desire to watch at all.
Hulu suggested “Songbird” the other day. Let me see … a thriller about the mutated COVID-23 virus that has forced humanity to quarantine for four years?
That sounds too much like a documentary to me. I’ll escape from reality, please.
“Shrek 2?” Nope.
A live NBA broadcast? I’ve seen more hours of “The Last Dance” during the past year than actual professional basketball, so no.
If technology had advanced to where it should be, Hulu would automatically turn on as soon as I sit down on the couch and start playing an episode of “Letterkenny” — any episode of “Letterkenny” (but always “St. Perfect’s Day” if it has been a stressful week).
How about some other basic advances in technology that we should have reached long ago?
I want a dryer that doesn’t eat one sock per pair, or else one that may still eat a sock but also will teleport your laundry — properly folded — into its proper drawer or closet.
We should have self-cleaning dishes with technology that doesn’t include discreetly involving one of those family cats.
I know they are working on self-driving cars. For now, I’ll just take vehicles with sensors that go off whenever you are approaching a roundabout or a driver from “that” county. Definitely one that will sound if Coldplay is about to come on the radio.
Gandhi said, “The future depends on what we do in the present.”
So for a future that includes clean houses, appropriate streaming recommendations and safer vehicles, let’s make sure we are working on the right things in the present.
