Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sunday at Sucks Lake

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sunday afternoon at Sucks Lake.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a ceremony at 1:45. The walk begins at 2.

Organizers hope to raise $50,000. As of Tuesday, $12,282 had been raised.

To register and receive more information, visit alz.org/walk.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, which is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

The local contact, Cassie Larreau, may be reached at 308-520-3146 or cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org.

“The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease,” according to the website. “Because like flowers, our participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”