Wallet thief uses cards at two other Grand Island stores

  • Updated
Police tape
After stealing a woman’s wallet from a Grand Island store Wednesday, a male suspect used the stolen bank cards to spend more than $6,700 at two other stores.

The 55-year-old Grand Island woman reported her wallet was taken from her purse sometime when she was shopping at T.J. Maxx early Wednesday afternoon. Along with her Louis Vuitton wallet, the thief made off with $1,000 in cash, six bank cards and her driver’s license.

Later in the day, the male used the stolen bankcards to purchase $3,869.98 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and items totaling $2,896.70 at Sam’s Club.

A Grand Island police officer has viewed store video, but has not yet obtained a copy. When police get the video, the department may ask the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

