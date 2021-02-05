Walnut Middle School staff to receive COVID-19 vaccines Friday

On Friday, up to 34 Walnut Middle School staff members who requested to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the voluntary Grand Island Public Schools and Central District Health Department COVID-19 vaccination program will receive their first dose.

The Central District Health Department has 34 available doses of the vaccine for GIPS, which does not cover the entire staff. GIPS said age and medical issues will be taken into account when it comes to which staff will receive the vaccine Friday.

The staff members will be vaccinated at Walnut beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 4:30 p.m. The decision was made to provide the vaccine to these staff members because of the volume of students they serve and the higher transmissibility of the student body.

Last Friday, 208 GIPS employees, including every employee at Grand Island Senior High, Indra House, Wyandotte, Work Force Academy (high school and middle school), Skills Academy (high school and middle school) received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at GISH.