Walnut Middle School teacher awarded national grant

Caitlin Houdek, an arts/drama/music teacher at Walnut Middle School in Grand Island has been awarded a classroom grant by the Association of American Educators Foundation. The grant funds will be used to purchase a teacher license for the Three-Minute Interactive Music Theory program.

“This program will be implemented immediately with all general music classes along with all choral classes, which include many students who are not knowledgeable in the subject area,” Houdek said in her grant submission. “My students will begin to connect to music on a more profound level and will be able to read music more accurately, which will help them appreciate the artistic process.”

The AAEF National Scholarship and Grant Program seeks to acknowledge excellence in education through highlighting innovative approaches and best practices, according to a release. AAE Director of Professional Learning Melissa Pratt, who oversees the National Scholarship and Grant Program, said, “Exposure to the arts, including music, offers tremendous benefits across many other subject areas and the ability to access this valuable coursework in class and at home via students’ laptops increases student engagement. AAEF is pleased to provide funding toward this effort and help educators realize their vision for their students’ best educational outcomes.”

The AAE Foundation National Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program is open to all full-time educators. Applications are considered twice-a-year on a competitive basis and evaluated by a volunteer review committee of educators, the release said. The program is now accepting scholarship and grant applications through the deadline of March 1, 2023. More details and application information are available at aaeteachers.org/awards.

