Want the perfect lawn this summer? Start working on it soon

Pre-emergence herbicides are designed to prevent seeds from sprouting. The three most common active ingredients in pre-emergence herbicides are dithiopyr, pendimethalin and prodiamine. When choosing a product to control crabgrass, look for one of those active ingredients.

Once a plant is up and actively growing, not all pre-emergence herbicides will work. Products containing prodiamine or pendimethalin may control one-leaf crabgrass if watered in immediately following the application, but should be applied before germination for optimum control.

Dithiopyr will control crabgrass before tillering, sprouting off-shoots, and can be applied later than the previous products. Be sure to water in the products after application to keep it from degrading in the sun.

Split applications of pre-emergence herbicides will allow for extended control. Aim to put down half the highest recommended application rate on the label when the soils are close to 50 degrees F and the other half in six to eight weeks later. This allows for a longer season of control for weeds. One application now probably won’t last throughout the entire growing season.