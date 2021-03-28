Want the perfect lawn this summer? Start working on it soon

Warm weather and timely rains means two things: Spring is here and weeds aren’t far behind.
Find out what you can do now to help prevent weeds from taking over your lawn this year.
Crabgrass is the main target for early season pre-emergence herbicides in turf. It needs a minimum soil temperature of 50 to 55 degrees F to germinate. Normally, that soil temperature is reached the end of April or the beginning of May.
To see what the soil temperatures are in your area, you can visit http://cropwatch.unl.edu/cropwatchsoiltemperature.
Keep in mind that these soil temperatures are taken on bare soil, which warms up quicker than soil covered by turf.
Don’t get into too big of a hurry to apply the pre-emergence herbicides. If crabgrass does happen to germinate before April 15, there is a chance the little seedlings could get hit by frost. Our average frost-free date in central Nebraska is around Mother’s Day, so there is a good chance for at least one more frost yet this spring.
Don’t let air temperatures fool you, it’s the soil temperatures that matters. The soil will warm up slower than the air temperatures. Just because we might have several nice days in a row, doesn’t mean soil temperatures are increasing rapidly. Always check the average soil temperatures at the 4-inch depth to be sure.
Pre-emergence herbicides are designed to prevent seeds from sprouting. The three most common active ingredients in pre-emergence herbicides are dithiopyr, pendimethalin and prodiamine. When choosing a product to control crabgrass, look for one of those active ingredients.
Once a plant is up and actively growing, not all pre-emergence herbicides will work. Products containing prodiamine or pendimethalin may control one-leaf crabgrass if watered in immediately following the application, but should be applied before germination for optimum control.
Dithiopyr will control crabgrass before tillering, sprouting off-shoots, and can be applied later than the previous products. Be sure to water in the products after application to keep it from degrading in the sun.
Split applications of pre-emergence herbicides will allow for extended control. Aim to put down half the highest recommended application rate on the label when the soils are close to 50 degrees F and the other half in six to eight weeks later. This allows for a longer season of control for weeds. One application now probably won’t last throughout the entire growing season.
There is one major reason for holding off on applying pre-emergence herbicides. These products can limit your options when it comes to a lush green lawn yet this spring. If a pre-emergence herbicide has been applied to the turf prior to overseeding, it can keep the turf seeds from germinating along with the weedy seeds.
If your lawn has suffered this winter or been killed by winterkill, there is still time to overseed yet this spring. Overseeding or renovating lawns can help to fill in a sparsely growing lawn or one suffering from winterkill.
If you decide to overseed, there are a few rules to follow. Kentucky bluegrass can be overseeded through April at a rate of .75 to 1 pound of seed per 1,000 square feet.
Tall fescue lawns that have been thinned can be overseeded at a rate of 4 to 6 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet starting April 15 through June 15.
If renovation of the entire lawn is selected, use the full seeding rate. Kentucky bluegrass’s full rate is 3 to 4 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet. Tall fescue seeding rate is 4 to 6 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet.
Take advantage of the warm weather, check your soil temperatures, and prepare to do battle against crabgrass.
Elizabeth Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Follow her blog at her blog at http://huskerhort.com or check out HuskerHort on Facebook and Twitter.