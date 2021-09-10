‘Warbirds Over the Platte’ starts Saturday

The Grand Island Modelers Association will host a radio-controlled aircraft event Saturday and Sunday at its airstrip west of Grand Island.
Registration for Warbirds and Classics Over the Platte runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, with an opening ceremony at 11. Flying is scheduled from “dawn to dusk” both days at the corner of Husker Highway and Alda Road (just west of the Heartland Shooting Park).
All military models from World War I to the present day, including jets, are welcome to join the display and open flying event.
There is a $20 fee for participating pilots, but the show itself will be free and open to the public. Food vendors will be on site.
In addition to the open flying, the aircraft will be on display for people to walk around for a closer look, and the owners/pilots will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, contact Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, Clay Hagman, 308-380-4116; Randy Landon, 308-850-8209; online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.
Polish festival set for Sunday in Ashton
ASHTON — The Polish Heritage Center in Ashton will host its 21st annual Polish Festival on Sunday.
The event opens with a memorial polka Mass, featuring Myron Osentowski, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church.
Events continue at 11 at St. Francis Hall and include a buffet featuring traditional Polish foods served until 1:30 p.m. The menu includes sauerkraut and dumplings, Polish sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, Polish meatballs, pierogis, roast pork, green beans, chicken noodle soup, sauerkraut and sausage soup, czarnina and a variety of homemade desserts. Cost for the meal is $12 for adults and $6 for children age 5-11; children 4 and younger eat for free.
Other events, continuing until 4, include polka music, family fun, silent auction, raffles and more.
For more information, call 308-738-2260 or check out the Polish Heritage Center’s page on Facebook.
Also on the calendar
— Alda Fireman Fundraiser, ninth annual, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Community Center, Alda. A freewill donation dinner will feature hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans, au gratin potatoes, chips and dessert. Event also includes raffle drawings at 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit the fire department.
— Harvest Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Railroad Town, Stuhr Museum. Event features agricultural displays; crafted wood, iron and tinwares; handwork and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for kids; information: 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org