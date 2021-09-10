‘Warbirds Over the Platte’ starts Saturday

The Grand Island Modelers Association will host a radio-controlled aircraft event Saturday and Sunday at its airstrip west of Grand Island.

Registration for Warbirds and Classics Over the Platte runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, with an opening ceremony at 11. Flying is scheduled from “dawn to dusk” both days at the corner of Husker Highway and Alda Road (just west of the Heartland Shooting Park).

All military models from World War I to the present day, including jets, are welcome to join the display and open flying event.

There is a $20 fee for participating pilots, but the show itself will be free and open to the public. Food vendors will be on site.

In addition to the open flying, the aircraft will be on display for people to walk around for a closer look, and the owners/pilots will be on hand to answer questions.

For more information, contact Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, Clay Hagman, 308-380-4116; Randy Landon, 308-850-8209; online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

Polish festival set for Sunday in Ashton

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ASHTON — The Polish Heritage Center in Ashton will host its 21st annual Polish Festival on Sunday.