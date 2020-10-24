Ward 5 voters to choose between Aly Alexander and Chuck Haase

On Nov. 3, voters in Grand Island’s Ward 5 will choose between incumbent Chuck Haase and challenger Aly Alexander. Haase is seeking his fourth term on the Grand Island City Council.

Aly Alexander

Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?

A: “I am a licensed social worker in a school district, which means I am a professional public servant. My core values require me to advocate for the needs of all people, and I consider serving in a public office a civic duty rather than a career move. I bring experience in managing budgets and fundraising from my leadership positions on several nonprofit boards, as well as in my sorority. In 2015, I helped raise over $10,000 for a free medical clinic in Nicaragua. As an Army brat, I lived the military life for 20 years. I know the issues our vets face regarding mental health, housing and employment. Further, I know how much our families are struggling to get by and the supports they require.”

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?