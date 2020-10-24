Ward 5 voters to choose between Aly Alexander and Chuck Haase

On Nov. 3, voters in Grand Island’s Ward 5 will choose between incumbent Chuck Haase and challenger Aly Alexander. Haase is seeking his fourth term on the Grand Island City Council.
Aly Alexander
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I am a licensed social worker in a school district, which means I am a professional public servant. My core values require me to advocate for the needs of all people, and I consider serving in a public office a civic duty rather than a career move. I bring experience in managing budgets and fundraising from my leadership positions on several nonprofit boards, as well as in my sorority. In 2015, I helped raise over $10,000 for a free medical clinic in Nicaragua. As an Army brat, I lived the military life for 20 years. I know the issues our vets face regarding mental health, housing and employment. Further, I know how much our families are struggling to get by and the supports they require.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “Our community is investing our time, money and energy into developing highly skilled workers. We do this for our children’s future, and for the future of our community. Grand Island needs young people to stay right here to ensure that we are a self-sustaining community. Further, I have witnessed firsthand the horrific impacts COVID-19 has had on our local families: lost wages, lost housing and lost loved ones. We need to support new, invigorating initiatives and leadership to help our hard-working families recover from this devastation, and continue to develop Grand Island for years to come. I will help make Grand Island a community where our highly skilled workers want to raise the next generation, and a safe place where our community members can thrive.”
Q: If elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “As a social worker, I have to be extremely skilled at listening to and understanding the needs of the people I serve. As a council member, I will always listen to your needs. I will always advocate for the safety and well-being of our community. I will always work to support the hard-working families of Grand Island. I will do this by prioritizing investments in community projects that support our young families and our youth. Further, I will prioritize investments in renewable energy sources that can put money back into the local economy, reducing the need for tax increases on hard-working families. Finally, I will ensure appropriate allocation of financial resources to help ease the burden on families struggling from the impacts of COVID-19.”
Chuck Haase
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I enjoy being a voice for taxpayers. Citizens count on me from all wards to help them with city government issues. I am still working on several issues needing to be resolved. I enjoy helping city government operate efficiently by providing guidance on financial issues, and balancing the budget, and helping citizens get answers and assistance from city departments. My experience includes 25 years of city management positions, 22 years of military service in the Army National Guard, and service on many boards, including 12 years on the City Council, Nebraska Power Review Board, Salvation Army Board and president of the health board, many church boards and now serving on the foundation board. Serving Grand Island has been an honor and a privilege.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “Providing services during the pandemic. Keeping city employees healthy. Making sure the police, fire and all our emergency responders have what they need to be successful and safe.
We need a sustainable municipal operation providing services. Our expenses constantly outpace our revenue; thus, the city continues to be challenged on slowing the financial cost of services. Balancing the city budget continues to challenge the council and affects all city operations. Our municipal power plant is 40 years old and will be near its end of life, especially with potential new CO2 emission standards. We have historically kept our electric rates low because of our municipal power. I have worked directly with the EDC and Grow Grand Island to keep economic development going for our community.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “I listen to citizens and what they need, making a difference by helping people. I am retired and have the time to take calls, meet people and listen to their challenges. I serve as the city representative on the Central District Health Department, and was selected as the CDHD board president for both 2019 and 2020. This commitment is helping to make a difference. I make a difference to city staff by providing guidance, based on my experience of city operations, by listening and responding to taxpayer calls and getting answers. With my experience, I’m able to get educated and up to speed on almost all issues quickly. Lastly, I speak up on issues and serve as a voice for taxpayers and employees.”
