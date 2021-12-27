Warm December weather in Grand Island area will end on a cold note

Grand Island December weather maybe one for the records books not only in terms of temperature, but also in economic activity.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Grand Island’s daily average temperature has been 38 degrees. Daily average temperatures is the average of the day’s high and low temperature.
Since 1900, Grand Island’s daily average temperature has averaged 27.3 degrees. The highest average daily temperature was recorded in December of 1918 at 36.6 degrees.
Through Christmas Day, the daily high in Grand Island has averaged 51.2 degrees compared with the 30 year normal of 39.6 degrees. The average low, through Christmas Day, was 24.8 degrees compared to the 30 year normal of 19.5 degrees.
Along with being a warm December, Grand Island has recorded .34 of an inch of precipitation compared to the 30-year normal of .70 of an inch.
Grand Island has received 2.2 inches of snow compared to the 30-year normal of 3.6 inches.
Along with it being a warm and dry month, December also experienced a weather-wise anomaly on Dec. 15, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, which covers a 36 county area in Nebraska and Kansas.
According to the weather service, during the afternoon-evening of Dec. 15, a “highly unusual and impactful severe thunderstorm/tornado/high wind event took aim on our coverage area.”
A similar incident took pace on Christmas Day in 2016.
On Dec. 15, a rapidly-moving squall line of severe thunderstorms that produced not only widespread, damaging straight-line winds, but also several, embedded tornadoes. The weather service said nine total tornadoes have been confirmed in its coverage area (five rated EF-1, four EF-0).
Behind (in the wake of) the severe thunderstorms, a several-hours period of intense, damaging non-thunderstorm westerly winds featuring widespread measured gusts of 60-80 MPH (and isolated, unofficial gusts to nearly 100 MPH.)
Grand Island experienced 85 mph wind gust from the storm. During the day, Grand Island had a high of 69 degrees with a low of 28 degrees. The Central Nebraska Regional Airport recored .15 of an inch of precipitation and a trace of snow that day.
December weather has also been favorable for holiday shopping bringing shoppers from throughout Central Nebraska to Grand Island, especially during Christmas week when daytime highs were in the 60s.
Grand Island is a regional trade center serving more than 250,000 people.
It has been an exceptional year for Grand Island’s economy when it comes to taxable sales records kept by the State of Nebraska. Except for last year’s pandemic impacted economy, Grand Island’s annual taxable sales have averaged more than $1 billion.
November and December are usually two of the highest months of taxable sales with December averaging around $100 million in taxable sales.
This year, as the economy recovered from 2020’s pandemic impacted economy, Grand Island’s economy has averaged more than $100 million in taxable sales from March through September, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
If past trends are accounted for, this December’s taxable sales could exceed $110 million in Grand Island.
For New Year’s week, Grand Island’s weather will be cooler as the week begins and getter colder has the New Year approaches with Monday’s high near 45 with a low of around 23.
Tuesday’s high will be near 37 with a low around 11. Wednesday’s high will be near 25 with a low around 11 degrees. Thursday will have a high near 39 with a low of around 16.
New Year’s Eve will see a high of 37 with a 20% chance of snow heading into the New Year and a low around 6.