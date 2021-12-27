Warm December weather in Grand Island area will end on a cold note

It has been an exceptional year for Grand Island’s economy when it comes to taxable sales records kept by the State of Nebraska. Except for last year’s pandemic impacted economy, Grand Island’s annual taxable sales have averaged more than $1 billion.

November and December are usually two of the highest months of taxable sales with December averaging around $100 million in taxable sales.

This year, as the economy recovered from 2020’s pandemic impacted economy, Grand Island’s economy has averaged more than $100 million in taxable sales from March through September, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

If past trends are accounted for, this December’s taxable sales could exceed $110 million in Grand Island.

For New Year’s week, Grand Island’s weather will be cooler as the week begins and getter colder has the New Year approaches with Monday’s high near 45 with a low of around 23.

Tuesday’s high will be near 37 with a low around 11. Wednesday’s high will be near 25 with a low around 11 degrees. Thursday will have a high near 39 with a low of around 16.