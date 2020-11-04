Warmer weather opens Railroad Town for tours

The weather will be unseasonably warm this week and Stuhr Museum is extending a special, limited invitation to visit Railroad Town.
This week, the Daily Director’s Tours will feature its historic community. Executive Director Chris Hochstetler will lead tours beginning at noon daily through Friday. The tours will feature inside looks at the historic homes and businesses of Railroad Town. It’s one last opportunity to check it out before winter sets in.
The Director’s Tours are part of regular general admission to Stuhr Museum, which also includes the exhibits “Celebrating Women” and “Flash of Genius.” The Farm Machinery Building is also open and ready for visitors.
Stuhr is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for youths 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free.
For more information log onto www.stuhrmuseum.org.
