WATCH NOW: $29.9M Broken Bow bond issue would fund school improvements

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow Public Schools has launched a solid proposal to renovate and reimagine its middle and high school facilities, bringing about a school bond election come Nov. 9.
The project, budgeted at $29.9 million, would both condense and expand, putting facilities into a continuous structure, while expanding class and work spaces for vocational education — such as agriculture, metals, auto and woods; improving science classrooms; adding a performing arts facility and expand parking.
The idea of a reimagined BBPS campus began in 2018, said Darren Tobey, district superintendent.
“When I was hired, we wanted to work on each one of our taxing accounts to figure out a game plan for our three- and five- and eight-year goals,” Tobey said. “With all of our accounts, the one we struggled on was our facilities and our building. We just didn’t know what to do with the 1938 building.”
Like many aged school buildings in Nebraska’s smaller school districts, short-term solutions had been applied to the facility, but it had fallen far behind its fellow BBPS-campus buildings. Jacob Sertich from Wilkins Architecture, Design and Planning assessed the situation and found the “1938 building” would require about $8 million worth of work to achieve standards, including ADA compliance.
Sertich said other parts of campus also need updating, “wrestling building nonwithstanding. To the best of my knowledge, there really has not been substantive or major improvements made to this building or the ’38 building, aside from some small projects here and there, but not major projects to improve the facilities.”
Tobey said, “When we’re looking at fine arts, we’re looking at shops, ag, woods, none of that really fits into our ’38 building that we have right now. The ’38 building is really set up for classrooms only. We did explore the possibility of renovating the current middle school and auditorium and came back to the conclusion it was going to cost us more money to do that than it was to build new.”
The bond issue project would include not only demolition of the vintage 1938 building, but adding 98,000 square feet of new construction and contributing 46,000 square feet of renovated space.
Moving the BBPS campus to outside of town had been discussed — and largely dismissed — in the past, Tobey said.
“I think we’ve already determined that that wasn’t something that our community was interested in, so this was something that we came up with,” he said.
Before planning began in earnest, community members were consulted via survey, and committees made up of community members were assembled. Communication between district and community has been a priority, Tobey said.
“For the last year, we’ve had been meeting with community members and having meetings and ultimately came up with this game plan to present to the public,” he said.
Input from community members identified a fine arts facility, along with a career and technical education center, as high on the priority list.
Bill Reicher, a former teacher at BBPS, was on the Fine Arts Committee. He started teaching in Broken Bow in 1974.
“During my tenure here, we always had problems with our performances because we really didn’t have an area that was our own,” Reicher said. “We shared the middle school auditorium with athletics, PE classes, whatever. When we’d do a program over there, we would have to move our stuff off the stage — we practice ... move stuff off the stage, and then have to set up again before the concert started. I’m very, very excited about a performing arts center being part of this project.”
Urgent needs identified by feasibility studies and other information gathering also include creating a single, secure facility entrance. Tobey said safety and convenience have both been concerns.
“We really don’t have a main entrance,” he said. “With the new main entrance, and having a defined domain entrance area, will allow us anybody who enters our building past the 8:15 morning bell would have to check into the office before coming in here. In all of our areas, (people) can be buzzed in, and visitors can walk around in the building without ever having to check into the office.”
The proposed net levy increase, to be voted on in November, is 11 cents per $100 valuation. For example, a residential or commercial property valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $110 per year. Irrigated farm ground is estimated to come to $3.48 per acre, or $557 a quarter.
“The board could easily tax 9 cents a year to 10 cents a year without voter permission,” Tobey said. “And this could be a project that we could phase together, but tax on that 9 or 10 cents a year is going to generate about a million dollars for us. Well, that’s a lot of years to get to the $29 million and once you get to that number, is construction going to be $49 million instead of $29 million? This is just a way that we can get all of our needs addressed with one bond and not trying to phase different projects into it.”
Federal COVID-19 stimulus funds such as ESSER and GEER, which must be used for coronavirus-related expenses including but not limited to sanitizing measures and air purification improvements, would not be applied to the project.
Officials are sharing information about the project with those in the BBPS district with as much transparency as possible, the superintendent said.
“I think our job and what we’ve agreed to do is we just need to get information in everybody’s hands. At the end of the day, it’s their decision whether they vote yes or no. And we’re not trying to convince people to vote yes for us or vote no; we’re strictly just telling you, these are the things that we’re struggling with right now.”
Broken Bow Public Schools board member Pam Holcomb said the time is right to start moving forward.
“We can’t turn our head ... and do nothing because that’s not why I’m on the board is to do nothing,” Holcomb said. “It’s exciting to be in this position and something is going forward.”
The unveiling of the district’s plans comes soon after the completion of added preschool space, which included a 2-cent tax in special building funds. That project was budgeted for about $1.9 million.
Having a building project like the newest proposal announced on the heels of another project could seem sudden, but the issue isn’t time, but necessity, Holcomb explained.
“It’s similar to things happening in your household. If your washer breaks down, you have to get a new washer,” she said. “It’s not going to stop. What if something happens to your refrigerator? It’s an ongoing thing.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.