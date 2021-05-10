WATCH NOW: A class of resilience: Grand Island Central Catholic awards diplomas to 39 students

Grand Island Central Catholic graduated 39 students Sunday.
There was a bittersweet note through the ceremony. For the graduating class of 2021, it was a time when they could be together again as a group after a long year enduring the challenges of the pandemic.
It was also the last time they would be together under a single roof.
GICC Principal Jordan Engle told the group it was an exciting day, but also a sad one, as the students have endured many hardships.
“You’ve had to say goodbye to someone you love. You’ve seen our school close for the first time in its history. You have come for an entire year covering half of your face to be around people you’re supposed to relate to,” he said. “None of that, at any point, has felt like it is going to be OK.”
Engle applauded the graduating students for their resiliency and leadership in getting through the school year.
“In the face of adversity,” he said, “you guys rise up and face challenges with the most grace and humility, and grit and perseverance, that really I’ve ever seen in a class.”
He added, “Thank you so much for being amazing.”
Engle reminded the students that everything will be OK.
“God’s plan is bigger than ours, and sometimes our plans aren’t going to work out, but God’s plan is better than ours, and it is rooted in love,” he said. “Because of that, whether we want to believe it or not, everything is, indeed, going to be OK.”
Student speaker Grace Herbek congratulated her fellow graduates for growing into “confident and self-assured leaders.”
“Although we’re all grown up now, we will soon go our separate ways and take with us the lessons and memories that GICC has given to us, and use the skills we’ve learned here to achieve whatever we set our minds, too,” she said. “As hard as this goodbye will be, I’m sure you’ll go off to make the world a better place.”
She added, “I’m glad I’ve had the privilege of getting to know you all.”
Student speaker Jonathan Novinski said the graduating class should all be proud of what they have achieved.
“We are no average class,” he said. “Together, we have persevered through so much. We had a summer, going into our senior year, plagued by disappointment and disease, and we calmly had to adapt to a harsh reality of what everyday school life would have to become, behind masks and a six-foot distance.”
Their lives, though, are just getting started, Novinski reminded his fellow graduates.
“Do not allow these years to be the best of your life,” he said. “Life continues on beyond high school, and God grants us the opportunity to make an impact on the world.”
No one was ready for the pandemic, faculty speaker Cathy Howard said.
“For 39 energetic kids, quarantine was torture,” she said.
There were also the personal losses they faced throughout the year.
“These kids learned a lot about friendship, and even more about loss,” she said. “It was too much for all of these children and too fast. There was no time to absorb one tragedy before another swallowed them up.”
The students rallied together, though, found strength in their faith, and all year supported each other, Howard said.
Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt encouraged the students, as they set out, to be themselves, and to feel love for others.
“God wants the world to be filled with love in a world that really needs it right now. He wants us to be ambassadors of his love in the world,” he said. “I would find it difficult to find better advice for you than our own Lord’s words to us, to ‘love one another as I have loved you.’”