WATCH NOW: A class of resilience: Grand Island Central Catholic awards diplomas to 39 students

“God’s plan is bigger than ours, and sometimes our plans aren’t going to work out, but God’s plan is better than ours, and it is rooted in love,” he said. “Because of that, whether we want to believe it or not, everything is, indeed, going to be OK.”

Student speaker Grace Herbek congratulated her fellow graduates for growing into “confident and self-assured leaders.”

“Although we’re all grown up now, we will soon go our separate ways and take with us the lessons and memories that GICC has given to us, and use the skills we’ve learned here to achieve whatever we set our minds, too,” she said. “As hard as this goodbye will be, I’m sure you’ll go off to make the world a better place.”

She added, “I’m glad I’ve had the privilege of getting to know you all.”

Student speaker Jonathan Novinski said the graduating class should all be proud of what they have achieved.

“We are no average class,” he said. “Together, we have persevered through so much. We had a summer, going into our senior year, plagued by disappointment and disease, and we calmly had to adapt to a harsh reality of what everyday school life would have to become, behind masks and a six-foot distance.”