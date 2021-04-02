WATCH NOW: A grand day for a joke: April Fools’ Day prank pulled on Grand Generation employee

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad walked into the Grand Generation Center Thursday, told Helen Wheeler he needed to talk to her and walked the 77-year-old woman out to his patrol unit.
He then had her sit down inside the cruiser.
Wheeler hadn’t done anything wrong. She was just Gary Quandt’s latest victim.
The Hall County commissioner asked Conrad to pull the prank in honor of April Fools’ Day.
Quandt, who enjoys practical jokes, works with Wheeler at the Grand Generation Center.
Afterward, Wheeler said she wasn’t really scared.
“I raised three boys and a husband,” she said. What could be tougher than that?”
On their way out to the patrol unit, Conrad told her, “I need to ask you about the big guy.”
He was referring to Quandt.
But Wheeler thought he meant her husband, Paul.
“And I thought, ‘Oh my God, what did he do now?’” she said.
Quandt, an assistant cook, likes to kid around with Wheeler, who is a kitchen aide. She has threatened to give him a karate chop.
Conrad told Wheeler he’d heard about the karate chop.
“What can I do to help you accomplish that?” the sheriff asked.
He never took Wheeler into custody or outfitted her in handcuffs. In fact, as he took her outside, he told her not to be afraid.
As Wheeler sat in the patrol unit with Conrad, Hall County Board of Commissioners Chair Pam Lancaster poked her head inside and told her, “I’m not going to let him take you away.”
Wheeler knew she wasn’t really in trouble.
“I come here. I go home. I stop at the grocery store occasionally,” she said later. “I don’t do a whole lot of anything else.”
“Helen’s got to be one of the nicest jokesters you’ve ever met in your life,” Quandt said.
He knows all about April Fools’ Day pranks.
“I’ve done a few of them in the past,” Quandt said.
In persuading Conrad to help, he promised to donate $100 to the sheriff’s favorite charity. Conrad gave the check to the Grand Generation Center.
Wheeler, a native of Palco, Kan., moved to Grand Island in 1963 to attend business school. She has been married to Paul for 57 years. They are the parents of Troy, Audie and Shawn.
In October, she will mark 10 years at the Grand Generation Center. She is proud of the work done by the staff.
On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 230 people receive Meals on Wheels, Wheeler said. The staff prepares 300 to 350 meals each day.
Wheeler, who starts work at 7:30 a.m. five days a week, takes pride in getting along with her coworkers. The surprise was pulled on her at about 12:30 p.m., after she’d gotten her second COVID vaccination shot.
Now that April 1 is past, Quandt’s friends and coworkers can relax.
But, next year, when April rolls around again, they’d better be wary.