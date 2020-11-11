WATCH NOW: A Salute to Veterans

Chris Olsen drew parallels between soldiers and Jesus Christ during his Veterans Day talk Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Olsen, a veteran, noted that soldiers fight for their friends and fellow soldiers. He talked to students about Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who served as a combat medic during World War II. Doss’ life was depicted in the movie “Hacksaw Ridge.”
Olsen read aloud from the proclamation that accompanied Doss’ Congressional Medal of Honor, detailing his battlefield exploits.
Doss wouldn’t have done everything he did if he hadn’t loved his friends and his fellow soldiers so much, said Olsen, who teaches at Heartland Lutheran School.
In the same way, Jesus faced all sorts of brutality on his way to dying on the cross.
“Jesus loved us so much he was willing to die for us,” Olsen said.
Olsen led the chapel service in the church, which was attended by Trinity Lutheran School students. He said his talk would combine devotion and history.
Together, Olsen and the students read Psalm 91. That reading was preceded by Olsen’s talk about the wartime experiences of actor Jimmy Stewart.
As Stewart left for Air Force duty as a B-24 bomber pilot during World War II, his father slipped a copy of Psalm 91 into his pocket. Olsen talked about the effect the words had on Stewart, and how it helped get him through the war. A portion of the psalm reads, “You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day,”
Olsen also had students read several Scripture passages aloud. Those passages talked about God’s protection and giving one’s life for a friend.
Like a soldier, he said, we need to focus on the things that matter most.
Olsen, 44, served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army for six years. He was deployed twice to Iraq in 2006-07 and in 2009-10. A native of Beaver Crossing, he is in his eighth year of teaching at Heartland Lutheran.
He also spoke about the history of Armistice Day. More than 60 million people fought in World War I, and more than 9 million died.
Olsen said veterans are everywhere among us. They can be grocery clerks, bus drivers, police officer and teachers.
He urged the youngsters to thank veterans.
Don’t ask if they were in battles or shot someone, Olsen said. Instead, ask what they remember best about their time in the service, or about their favorite memory.
Some veterans break down in tears when you thank them, he said, because no one has ever done it before.
In addition to devotion and history, Olsen included a little humor.
He showed the students his “favorite war souvenir,” a mug emblazoned with the words Burger King and Iraq.
The U.S. military brought the first Burger King to Iraq, Olsen said.
“We fight so that the Iraqis can have freedom and french fries,” he joked.
Students also heard from Brandon Bennett, who is the father of two Trinity Lutheran students, Harper and Quinn. A helicopter pilot, Bennett thanked the students for the prayers and care packages they sent his way while he was deployed to Afghanistan.
He said they meant a lot.
Bennett was in the same unit as Ivan Messersmith, the son of Trinity Lutheran School secretary Carol Messersmith.
Bennett presented the school with an American flag that was flown over Afghanistan’s Helmand province on a combat mission on Sept. 11, 2019. The mission, flown by a CH-47F Chinook helicopter, was part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. The accompanying certificate says, “Let all who look upon this flag see it as a symbol of freedom, liberty and remembrance for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
Adam Snoberger, Trinity Lutheran Church’s senior pastor, thanked Bennett for the gift.
“This means a lot,” Snoberger said. Veterans Day is “a really important day for our country.”
Interim Principal Judy Bartels also talked about interviews some of the students recently conducted with veterans.
