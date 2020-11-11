WATCH NOW: A Salute to Veterans

Chris Olsen drew parallels between soldiers and Jesus Christ during his Veterans Day talk Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Olsen, a veteran, noted that soldiers fight for their friends and fellow soldiers. He talked to students about Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who served as a combat medic during World War II. Doss’ life was depicted in the movie “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Olsen read aloud from the proclamation that accompanied Doss’ Congressional Medal of Honor, detailing his battlefield exploits.

Doss wouldn’t have done everything he did if he hadn’t loved his friends and his fellow soldiers so much, said Olsen, who teaches at Heartland Lutheran School.

In the same way, Jesus faced all sorts of brutality on his way to dying on the cross.

“Jesus loved us so much he was willing to die for us,” Olsen said.

Olsen led the chapel service in the church, which was attended by Trinity Lutheran School students. He said his talk would combine devotion and history.

Together, Olsen and the students read Psalm 91. That reading was preceded by Olsen’s talk about the wartime experiences of actor Jimmy Stewart.