Central Nebraska Regional Airport has lost more than $245,000 in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compared to March through June of 2019, CNRA has lost $245,227 in the same four months this year.
Among the losses: parking revenue, $109,972; car rental/concessions, $27,897; landing fees for American Airlines, $7,656; and landing fees for Allegiant Airlines, $3,049.
The airport will not be able to recover these losses, said Mike Olson, CNRA executive director.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Hall County Airport Authority, the board approved the 2020-21 budget for the regional airport.
For 2020-21, CNRA has budgeted $2,235,274.
The number is a decrease from the 2019-20 budget of $2,296,820.
Readying the budget came with challenges, Olson told The Independent.
“Obviously, we don’t know what the coronavirus is doing, or what we can expect over the next year,” he said. “The virus potentially hitting and causing problems here again in Central Nebraska. Just so many unknowns, and that’s the challenge in this sort of environment.”
The proposed budget will be considered by the Hall County Board of Commissioners at its Wednesday meeting.
Olson also provided updates on funding activities in Congress.
The House Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee is readying proposals favorable to airports, including $3.5 billion for the traditional airport improvement program, from which CNRA currently benefits, and an additional $500 million for supplemental discretionary grants, which in the past three years has totaled $1.8 billion.
As part of $26 billion for U.S. Department of Transportation economic recovery efforts in the wake of the pandemic, $2.5 billion will be for airport infrastructure improvements.
Olson commended U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska for proposing the Airport Infrastructure Certainty Act of 2020, which would use 2019 enplanements numbers for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 in considering federal funding.
“Our 71,000 enplanements we had last year will carry over to the 2023 season, which is good,” he said. “Once you get 10,000 enplanements, you get that $1 million grant. Even at 71,000, we’re still only getting a $1 million grant.”
He added, “She’s really stepped forward and proposed a bill that will help us.”
CNRA had 2,044 enplanements in June.
“That’s a 67% decrease from last June,” Olson said.
American Airlines, he noted, has increased the frequency of its flights.
There are now two flights per day going to Dallas.
“We’ve seen consistent numbers above 20 passengers per flight,” he said. “We did have a flight with 44 passengers on American last week. It hopefully is trending upward.”
Year-to-date, CNRA has had 16,675 enplanements.
“We’re seeing an uptick in business,” Olson said. “To what extent, it’s too early to tell.”
COVID-19 practices remain in effect at the airport, he reported.
“We continue to have healthy employees who take the virus seriously, not only here at work,” Olson said. “They’re very conscientious outside of work, too, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.”
He remains optimistic about the airport’s future.
“This is picking up,” Olson said. “We’ve seen a pretty good jump, comparatively speaking, than what I thought we would.”
CNRA Air Service consultant Doug Blissit complimented the airport’s efforts, Olson said.
“He informed me our enplanements are much higher than average across the country,” he said. “That gives me cause to be optimistic.”
