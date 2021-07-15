WATCH NOW: Angus show teaches youths with technology

If the coronavirus has taught anything, it’s technology savviness. As the pandemic winds down, the National Junior Angus Association has aimed to continue fostering tech skills for its youth cattlemen and cattlewomen.

Holly Martin, communications director for NJAA, said a world turned upside-down never stopped NJAA from offering its activities. This year events such as the National Junior Angus Show, which is underway at Grand Island’s Fonner Park, are looking a little more like traditional shows.

“Last year was an uncommon year,” Martin said. “We, ag people, are very excited to be back to normal.”

There are 801 junior members who have descended upon Fonner Park from 37 states. During the course of the week, the members have had opportunities to compete in more than 20 contests, events, educational clinics and other activities.

Like many events, the national show’s “normal” will look a little different this go-round, Martin said, but some coronavirus-inspired ideas will still be utilized.

“Some of those things stuck, and we decided were actually a better solution than before,” she said.

As solutions that bring people together, remote activities still are being utilized, Martin said.