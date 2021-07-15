 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Angus show teaches youths with technology
The National Junior Angus Show is taking place from July 10th to the 17th at Fonner Park in Grand Island. It features over 800 junior members from 37 states exhibiting their Angus cattle.

If the coronavirus has taught anything, it’s technology savviness. As the pandemic winds down, the National Junior Angus Association has aimed to continue fostering tech skills for its youth cattlemen and cattlewomen.

Holly Martin, communications director for NJAA, said a world turned upside-down never stopped NJAA from offering its activities. This year events such as the National Junior Angus Show, which is underway at Grand Island’s Fonner Park, are looking a little more like traditional shows.

“Last year was an uncommon year,” Martin said. “We, ag people, are very excited to be back to normal.”

There are 801 junior members who have descended upon Fonner Park from 37 states. During the course of the week, the members have had opportunities to compete in more than 20 contests, events, educational clinics and other activities.

Like many events, the national show’s “normal” will look a little different this go-round, Martin said, but some coronavirus-inspired ideas will still be utilized.

“Some of those things stuck, and we decided were actually a better solution than before,” she said.

As solutions that bring people together, remote activities still are being utilized, Martin said.

“Ranchers socially distanced before it was cool, but lots of things have changed in the ways people connect,” she said.

Martin is homebound for this year’s big Angus show, but that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying it.

“I’ve got it broadcasting on my computer right now. Anyone who is interested can watch on their phones. It’s a nice way to be able to still connect,” she said.

Vaughn Sievers, Nebraska State Fair agriculture director, said streaming shows like the National Junior Angus Show and the Nebraska State Fair make shows more accessible to families.

“Ten, 15 years ago if your grandma or grandpa didn’t get to the fair to watch their kids, they’d have to wait until the kids got home,” Sievers said.

The accessibility has made using streaming increasingly popular, he said.

“We’ve had five consecutive shows,” Sievers said. “Of the five, four have been streamed.”

He said this week’s National Junior Angus Show will be one of the biggest junior national shows in the nation.

Some technology utilized at shows such as the National Junior Angus Show is a bit more specific, including utilizing electronic devices for cattle-geared quizzes and tabulating scores.

This year’s show is utilizing genomic technology. Competitors’ select cattle received genetic tests that provide information to be received at a later date. These tests analyze the cattle’s DNA, which can be used to breed closer-to-perfect cattle.

The herd assembled at Fonner Park this week numbered 1,836 head of cattle exhibited, making for quite the gene pool.

One competition pits the wits of junior cattle experts against DNA, Martin said. Participants judge live cattle in the ring. The DNA of those cattle are then compared to the competitors’ judging.

It is a huge learning experience for the youths, she said. “The juniors get a little taste of what that means for their herd.”

Learning and applying knowledge to the vocation of cattle production is one of the goals of shows like the National Junior Angus Show, Martin said.

“All the technology our ranchers are using we want to use with our youth,” she said.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

All About Angus

-- Angus cattle were introduced into the United States in 1873.

-- Angus are usually black, but there are also Red Angus cattle.

-- Angus have a compact, yet hefty body.

-- Calving complications are relatively low in Angus.

-- Due to their characteristics, Angus often are used in crossbreeding. For example, Brangus cattle are developed from Brahman and Angus stocks, primarily for heat-tolerant animals.

-- The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed registry, numbering just under 25,000 adult and junior members.

Sources: Britannica, K-State Research and Extension, American Angus Association

