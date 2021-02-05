WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Shanae Suttles

This week, our Athlete of the Week is Northwest's Shanae Suttles. Suttles help lead the Lady Vikings to a win over York last week. Video is filmed by Josh Salmon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today