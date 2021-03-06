WATCH NOW: ‘Beauty of Grace’ by Hastings collaborative unveiled at art exhibition

About six months ago, the three friends began having discussions on how the pandemic has affected creativity and human empathy. Through their art, they gave expression to their own anxieties and how interaction is crucial to being human.

The artwork is really a byproduct of a journey between three friends’ “discovery of each other through this process” and knowing each other more, and themselves, in these anxious times, Hochstetler said.

Sandeen described their collaborative experience as “phenomenal.”

“We bond with each other, to start with, but it’s pushing us creatively in lots of fun ways and a lot of it just seems to be, what if? ‘Let’s try it!’” he said. “It’s not ‘but.’ It’s ‘and.’ We’re very positive with each other.”

He added, “It’s taken some time, but it’s just a lot of fun.”

For Allphin, the experience was educational.

“Working with two other artists, I think the best part was discussing,” she said. “Usually when you work solo you’re responsible for all the composition, but when you have two other people to discuss that with, it opened up a whole new level of creativity,” she said.