WATCH NOW: ‘Beauty of Grace’ by Hastings collaborative unveiled at art exhibition

From adversity comes art.
For three artists in Hastings, the pandemic became an opportunity to collaborate.
Chris Hochstetler, Kristine Allphin and Jack Sandeen, friends and all established artists, came together to form Artists Unanchored.
A reception at Grand Island’s Studio K on Friday evening revealed their collaborative piece, “Beauty of Grace.”
The single work combines three mediums.
Hochstetler is a watercolorist, Sandeen is a printmaker and Allphin is a batiker. Batik is a technique that uses waxes and dyes in layers on paper.
Also on display were the artists’ individual works.
Hochstetler called the night “exciting.”
“I’m a little nervous,” he said. “You pull together an exhibition like this, you never know how people are going to respond to it.”
Coming together as friends to create art during the pandemic was “truly amazing,” Hochstetler said.
“More so, because we were friends at the start of it and we’re still friends now, and sometimes collaboratives can be tough,” he said. “You have to suspend a certain amount of creative liberty in a collaborative, and we are still very dear friends. It’s been really good.”
About six months ago, the three friends began having discussions on how the pandemic has affected creativity and human empathy. Through their art, they gave expression to their own anxieties and how interaction is crucial to being human.
The artwork is really a byproduct of a journey between three friends’ “discovery of each other through this process” and knowing each other more, and themselves, in these anxious times, Hochstetler said.
Sandeen described their collaborative experience as “phenomenal.”
“We bond with each other, to start with, but it’s pushing us creatively in lots of fun ways and a lot of it just seems to be, what if? ‘Let’s try it!’” he said. “It’s not ‘but.’ It’s ‘and.’ We’re very positive with each other.”
He added, “It’s taken some time, but it’s just a lot of fun.”
For Allphin, the experience was educational.
“Working with two other artists, I think the best part was discussing,” she said. “Usually when you work solo you’re responsible for all the composition, but when you have two other people to discuss that with, it opened up a whole new level of creativity,” she said.
The final product was a revelation, Allphin said.
“It was quite a moment when we unveiled it,” she said. “My process, it’s covered in wax and then I remove all the wax in the end, so you don’t really see what it looks like until you’ve removed the wax, so it was a risky thing. We didn’t know what was going to transpire.”
The exhibition also showed 37 other works.
Exhibiting the artists’ individual works in their respective mediums will allow people to better appreciate how their styles have come together in one shared piece, Hochstetler said.
Hochstetler promised more pieces from the collaborative in the coming months.
Gallery Owner Karen Neppl said she was glad to host the reception.
Neppl called the art “lovely” and described it as being “of a higher quality than I’ve seen in a long time.”
“I’m just so excited that they chose to exhibit here,” she said, “because they’re all wonderful, beautiful artists, and just excited that they chose me to be here.”
To learn more about the collaborative and its three artists, visit www.artistsunanchored.com.