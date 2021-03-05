WATCH NOW: Career Pathways Institute receives Grand Island Public Schools Foundation grant

More students will be able to take dual credit courses at Grand Island Public Schools’ Career Pathways Institute thanks to a grant of $23,000 from the GIPS Foundation.

Students taking courses at CPI will be able to pay for dual college credit with the funds, said Traci Skalberg, GIPS Foundation executive director.

“They can get certified or have some college-level classwork under their belts in the trades as they move toward graduation,” Skalberg said.

“The district has gone to districtwide funding of all dual college credits. Their ability to do that was also based on our ability to add those dollars annually to that funding so that students can all take dual credit for free.”

CPI Academy Co-principal Matthew Wichman said providing students with the means to take dual credits is a great opportunity.

“To see an entire class full of kids all being able to take dual enrollment because of gifts like this, and the extraordinary opportunities for our students, is exciting,” Wichman said.

CPI Academy Co-principal D.W. Holley said he is always glad whenever that financial pressure on students can be relieved.